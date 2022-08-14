Bodies Bodies Bodies Where to Watch? Can I Watch Bodies Bodies Bodies on Hbo Max?

The newest A24 horror film, “Bodies Bodies Bodies,” stars Amandla Stenberg and Pete Davidson as a group of young, affluent friends who are murdered during a party game in a distant estate. We know you’re psyched about it.

The movie was made by Dutch actress and filmmaker Halina Reijn, whose previous movie, “Instinct,” from 2019, starred “Game of Thrones” actor Carice van Houten.

With an opening Rotten Tomatoes score of 90%, the “Scream” meets “Game Night” plot has been dubbed “the most Gen Z movie ever.”

Who Plays What Roles in “Bodies, Bodies, Bodies”?

The eventful party is thrown by newly sober affluent girl Sophie, played by Amandla Stenberg, and her childhood best friend David (Pete Davidson). Sophie’s new girlfriend Bee, who isn’t a member of the wealthy group of friends, is played by Maria Bakalova of “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.” Jordan, Emma, Alice, Greg, Lee Pace, and Max are played in the movie by Myha’la Herrold, Chase Sui Wonders, Rachel Sennott, and Conner O’Malley.

Do Bodies Bodies Bodies have a streaming option?

Bodies Bodies Bodies may only currently be viewed on a large screen. If you’re eager to see the movie, make sure you buy a ticket soon since it just came out on August 5.

Bodies, Bodies, Bodies will probably be available for rental on VOD platforms in early October, such as Google Play, Vudu, Apple TV, and others. For the past 15 months, studios have often made their films accessible for home renting roughly three months following their theatrical debut.

It’s impossible to predict where and when Bodies, Bodies, Bodies will debut on streaming platforms because A24 doesn’t have its own network like Warner Brothers (with HBO Max) or Disney (with Disney+ and Hulu), which both have their own streaming platforms. Additionally, the success of the film at the box office may determine how long it stays in theaters or when it becomes available for purchase at home. As new information is made accessible, only Katy will update this account.

Where to Watch Bodies, Bodies, Bodies on A24:

Bodies, Bodies, Bodies will be released in theaters on August 5 in the United States, where it can currently only be seen. Fandango allows you to search for local showings. After the movie’s run in theaters, you may buy it on digital stores like iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, YouTube, and Vudu.

Arrangements for The Movie Bodies Bodies Bodies

It has not yet been specified when Bodies Bodies Bodies will be available digitally. When Bodies Bodies Bodies, an A24 release, will be available digitally is difficult to predict. On the basis of other A24 releases, though, we can hazard a bet.

After playing in theaters for almost two months—or 45 days, which is essentially the new regular theatrical window since the pandemic—one recent A24 theatrical film, Red Rocket, became available to rent for $19.99 on digital platforms. You might be able to rent it as early as the final week of September 2022 if Bodies Bodies Bodies has a similar release.

Having said that, Everything Everywhere All At Once, another A24 film was made available digitally on June 7, around 70 days after its theatrical debut. You could have to wait until October to rent Bodies Bodies Bodies for $19.99 if Bodies Bodies Bodies follows that release approach.

Can I Watch Bodies Bodies Bodies on Hbo Max?

No. Due to the fact that Bodies, Bodies, Bodies is an A24 picture and not a Warner Bros. film, HBO Max will not be airing it. HBO Max will also stop broadcasting theatrical films in 2022. (Last year, Warner Bros. made the decision to concurrently put their theatrical slate on streaming, allowing HBO Max users to enjoy films like Matrix Resurrections at home.

However, this year’s Warner Bros. theatrical releases will initially run for 45 days exclusively in theaters before going to HBO Max.) Bodies, Bodies, Bodies might air on HBO and HBO Max in the future, but not anytime soon.

Are Bodies Bodies Bodies Available on Netflix to Stream?

No. Given that Netflix now hosts a number of A24 movies, including Uncut Gems, it’s possible that Bodies, Bodies, Bodies may eventually be available on the service. But there is no assurance. The best option if you don’t want to miss the movie is to see Bodies, Bodies, Bodies in a theater or to wait to rent it for $19.99.