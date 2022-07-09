'Bodies' on Netflix Will Be Hosted by 'unorthodox' Stars Shira Haas & Stephen Graham

Shira Haas (Unorthodox) and Stephen Graham (The Irishman) are the latest actors to join Netflix’s thriller series, Bodies, which is based on a novel. “The Queen’s Gambit” alums Jacob Fortune-Lloyd and Kyle Soller (The Inheritance) join the already announced cast, which already boasts an impressive list of A-listers (The Responder).

It is Netflix’s adaptation of Si Spencer’s revolutionary graphic novel, which is based on the same name. The plot takes place in London over four decades, with a new investigator working on a cold case in each period. In the 1890s, Inspector Edmond Hillinghead is tasked with solving the case of the notorious Jack the Ripper while keeping his personal secrets under wraps at the same time.

In 1940, World War II is raging and experienced Inspector Charles Whiteman is faced with the greatest challenge of his career—solving a difficult murder that could lead to Whiteman’s superiors learning that he’s been implicated in racketeering.

Shahara Hasan is on the prowl for a nationalist terrorist cell suspected of being responsible for a murder.

Moving forward in time by 74 years, Detective Sergeant Shahara Hasan is on the prowl for a nationalist terrorist cell suspected of being responsible for a murder. All technology has been destroyed in a dystopian society in 2050, therefore we’ll go on to the present day.

This is where we meet Maplewood, an enigmatic investigator who has discovered a body that may hold the key to solving a long-standing mystery. It’s possible that this murder could be the link between 150-year-old mysteries.

Graham will join the cast as Elias Mannix, whereas Haas will play Maplewood. Even though we know nothing about Graham’s character from the plot, Haas’ selection as Maplewood was an excellent decision by the production, and we can’t wait to witness the Shtisel actress chase out criminals in a barren world. Fortune-Llyod will portray Inspector Whiteman, Okafor will portray Detective Sergeant Hasan, and Soller will portray Inspector Hillinghead in the series.

Marco Kreutzpaintner (Beat) directed the first episode of Bodies, with Haolu Wang taking over from there. Danusia Samal and Tomalin are writing together on a new project. It hasn’t been announced yet, but keep an eye on Collider for updates as they become available.

