Brandi Glanville: I Know ‘Nothing’ About Potential ‘RHOBH’ Return

After fans started making assumptions based on her recent video of a diamond, Brandi Glanville claimed she is not aware of any information regarding her future comeback to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Hey people, keep sending me these bizarre but awesome films about me from Beverly Hills! I have absolutely no knowledge! On December 27th, the reality star tweeted. But I appreciate your affection because I currently have to devote all of my energy to healing my ailing son.

She said, “And by the way, some of you folks have futures in filmmaking, those vids are so fantastic.” in a subsequent tweet.

Amazing Rock!

With a video of a diamond, Brandi Glanville stoked speculation about her possible comeback to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

This Christmas present is wonderful. On Monday, December 26, the 50-year-old reality personality used Twitter to caption a slow-motion video of a dazzling stone.

The freestanding rock had a straightforward teardrop shape, which reminded viewers of the enormous diamonds that RHOBH cast members are holding in the Bravo show’s opening titles.

That wasn’t the only hint that Glanville recently gave on social media. She posted a photo on Instagram on December 21 with the remark, “Never gone for too long, see you soon.”

Brandi’s Pre-Ultimate Girls Trip Feuds with Taylor and Tamra Explained

The Celebrity Big Brother alum’s return to the reality series would be her first appearance there in two seasons. As a buddy, Glanville first appeared in season 2 in 2011.

She had guest appearances in seasons 6, 9, and 10 and was a series regular from season 3 through season 5. After seeing her on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 2 earlier this year, some fans are hoping she’ll make a comeback in season 13.

When Glanville last appeared on RHOBH, Bravo documented her claims regarding a purported connection with Denise Richards. A claim was made by The Drinking and Tweeting author in an episode from July 2020. that occurred in April 2019 between her and Richards, 50.

No matter what you do, you simply can’t tell [my husband] Aaron [Phypers], Denise told me the following day. She warned them that he would kill her. TheWild Thingsstar repeatedly refused to connect.

When Did Denise Richards and Brandi Glanville Allegedly Hook Up? a Timeline

Later that month, in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, Glanville reiterated her assertions. She insisted, “I’m not lying.” Anything that people wish to say is acceptable.

Listen, it makes no difference since I am in possession of my truth, which is currently setting me free because I no longer need to keep this f****** secret. I simply am not good at secrets because I detest keeping secrets.

Richards, for her part, said that Glanville made up the tale to be shocking in an episode of the Bravo series that aired in August 2020. I don’t have an open marriage, and I haven’t had an affair with my spouse, she continued.

More recently, Andy Cohen revealed exclusively to Us that casting decisions for the upcoming season hadn’t been made.

In November, the 54-year-old Bravo executive stated, “I want everyone who is on the show to be enthused about being on the show, have a degree of a desire to be on the show, and feel fantastic about it.

” This problem has already arisen with other Housewives who have objected and stated, “Look, this isn’t my group.” I’m not interested in interacting with X or Y. Therefore, it is entirely up to them.