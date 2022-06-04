Brenda Song Engaged: Dakota, Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song’s New Baby Boy Is Engaged to Be Married!

Brenda Song is an American actress. As a young girl growing up in Carmichael, California, Brenda Song got her start as a model. At the age of six, an agent noticed her while they were out shopping and she began appearing in national commercials.

A couple of her earliest work credits are for Little Caesars and Barbie. In the mid-90s, she appeared in such projects as the children’s series, “Fudge,” the Hulk Hogan film, “Santa with Muscles,” and “100 Deeds for Eddie McDowd,” among others. “The Suite Life of Zack and Cody” cast her in the role that would bring her the most attention in 2005, as London Tipton.

Brenda Song Early Life

Brenda Song was born in Carmichael, a Sacramento, California suburb, on March 28, 1988. She is the youngest of three children. We don’t know her father’s first name, but we do know her mother’s name is Mai. The actress hails from a Thai and Hmong-speaking background. Both of her parents were born in Thailand, but they only met as adults in Sacramento, where she now lives with her mom and dad.

In addition, her father is a school teacher and her mother is a housewife, so she has both parents working. Besides Song, Timmy and Nathan are his two younger brothers. As a young child, she and her mother relocated to Los Angeles, California, in order for her to further her acting career. The song was recognized as an All-American Scholar in the 9th grade and then homeschooled until the age of 16 when she received her diploma.

Brenda Song Career

It was as a child fashion model in San Francisco that Song made her professional debut in the entertainment industry. At the age of six, she appeared in her first commercial for Little Caesars before moving on to one for Barbie. Elizabeth Sung directed the short films Requiem and The White Fox, both of which Song had a role.

At the tender age of 15, she appeared in the TV series Thunder Alley and Fudge. Santa with Muscles was Song’s first film appearance at the age of eight. 100 Deeds for Eddie McDowd, which aired on Nickelodeon in 1999, was where she made her debut. A year later, she won a Young Artist Award for “Best Performance in a TV Movie Comedy, Supporting Young Actress” for her role in Disney Channel Original Movie The Ultimate Christmas Present.

Brenda Song Engaged

This is a big day for Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song.

They are engaged, a source tells PEOPLE. They have been together for four years. During an outing in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Monday, Song, 33, was snapped wearing a diamond ring on her left hand. On the set of Changeland in Thailand, Culkin, 41, and Song first became romantically linked when they were seen out at Craig’s, an Italian restaurant in Los Angeles, in July 2017.

A few months later, Song shared a group selfie of herself and Culkin on Instagram.

Even though Song and Culkin keep their romance off the internet, the Dollface actress did send him a birthday greeting on Instagram in August 2020 to celebrate his 40th birthday.



In an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast in 2018, Culkin said that he wanted to “create some babies” with Song and that he and Song were engaged.

In the next few minutes, I’m going to put some babies in her,” he laughed. “This one’s good.” It’s safe to say that we’ve been practicing. The Home Alone star went on to explain that he and Song are living a “wonderful life” together. “Pretty much everything in my family is cute and adorable, from my cute little kid to my cute little pup to my cute little cat. We’re going to relocate “the time when he said it “We’re working on the house and all that.” Unlike Song, Culkin had been married before, to Rachel Miner, from 1998 to 2002.

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song’s Relationship Timeline

During the month of June 2017, Culkin and Song meet for the first time.

Seth Green wrote and directed the film Changeland, which stars Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song. After a photographer captured a picture of them having dinner at a prominent Los Angeles restaurant in July, rumors started flying that they were dating. Song and Culkin went on a double date with Green and his wife Clare Grant in September of last year.

Their previous director and his wife, Clare Grant, were spotted at Knott’s Berry Farm in late September. Couples were observed embracing. Song and Culkin’s romance was a surprise to Green, who told Esquire at the time, “I didn’t see that one coming,”

In the same interview, Culkin added that he was always on the lookout for the “other shoe to drop” in his relationship with Song in those early days. A decrease is always going to happen, he added. Nothing good will come out of this.” There’s going to be a fatality!”

Song meets Paris Jackson, Culkin’s goddaughter, in December 2017. A photo of Culkin and Jackson’s daughter Paris, who is also a model, emerged from their trip to France.August 2018: Song and Culkin discuss starting a family.

For the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Culkin made light of his “baby-making” “practice” with Song. It’s an excellent one, so he plans to place some babies in it. It’s safe to say that we’ve put in some practice time. Also, “I’m going to have some beautiful babies.'” My future children will be Asian because my wife is. It’s going to be adorable—a house full of Sean Lennon’s is what I’m after.” Yoko Ono’s kid, the son of John Lennon and Yoko.