Brian and Charles Where to Watch? Is it possible to watch Brian and Charles on Amazon Prime?

Jim Archer directed Brian and Charles, which was released on June 17, 2022. One hour and thirty minutes is the length of this film, which is available in English. Vivienne Soan and Nicholas Asbury star as the film’s leading ladies Louise Brealey and David Earl, alongside Lowri Izzard, Jamie Michie, Chris Hayward, and Mari Izzard.

They’re joined by Nina Sosanya and Rishi Nair, as well as Lynn Hunter, Cara Chase, and Sunil Patel. The 6.6-digit binge rating for Brian and Charles means that it’s a terrific choice for fans of comedies and science fiction.

Plot

Brian Gittins is a lone inventor who lives in rural Wales and spends his time creating wacky gadgets that rarely operate. When he comes across a mannequin’s head while scavenging trash, it inspires him to attempt to develop an artificially intelligent robot, but he is unable to activate it. In the middle of the night, amid a rainstorm, Brian finds his active robot walking outside of his workshop.

When Brian wakes up the next morning, he finds that the robot has learned English by reading a dictionary, and it has given him the name Charles Petrescu. Brian begins to spend time with Charles and show him about his property as he gets to know him more. Despite Charles’s natural curiosity and desire to see more of the world, Brian makes it clear that he must remain close by at all times.

Cast

Brian is played by actor David Earl.

Charlemagne Petrescu, played by Chris Hayward

Hazel, played by Louise Brealey,

Eddie is portrayed by Jamie Michie.

In the role of Winnie, Nina Sosanya portrays Pam Lynn Hunter.

Where to Watch Brian and Charles?

The movie Brian and Charles is scheduled for release on June 17th, 2022. Streaming stuff without paying for it is not something we endorse.

Is it possible to watch Brian and Charles on Amazon Prime?

Brian and Charles will not be available on amazon prime. There are also a number of other films available on Prime. This list includes The Voyagers, Notting Hill, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind & It’s a Wonderful Life.

Is there a way to watch Brian and Charles on HBO Max?

HBO Max will not be broadcasting Brian and Charles. When Harry Met Sally and Promising Young Woman are just some of HBO’s other popular streams available to its customers.

Is it possible to watch Brian and Charles on Hulu?

There is no Hulu option for Brian or Charles. Pam and Tommy, How I Met Your Father, Abbott Elementary, and Vikings are also part of the newly released line-up.

Is it possible to watch Brian and Charles on Netflix?

Netflix will not be able to provide a streaming option for Brian and Charles. Other great shows like The Power of the Dog, Tick, Tick, Boom, and many others are also available.