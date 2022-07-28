Bring It on 2000 Where to Watch? American Comedy Is a Streaming Movie on Amazon Instant Video!

A 2000 American teen cheerleading comedy called Bring It On was written by Jessica Bendinger and directed by Peyton Reed. Kirsten Dunst, Eliza Dushku, Jesse Bradford, and Gabrielle Union all appear in the movie. The movie’s story revolves around a high school cheerleading squad getting ready for a big tournament.

On August 25, 2000, Bring It On was released in North American theaters, where it quickly became a financial success. The movie earned a worldwide gross of almost $90 million and debuted at the top of the box office charts in North America for two weeks in a row. Although the movie first garnered mostly favorable reviews, it has now gained cult status.

Plot

Senior at San Diego’s Rancho Carne High School and cheerleader Torrance Shipman. Aaron, her boyfriend, attends Cal State Dominguez Hills, where her cheerleading team, the Toros, is vying for its sixth straight national championship.

After Torrance graduates, “Big Red,” her incredibly successful predecessor, is replaced as the team captain by Torrance. Teammate Carver gets hurt during her first session as captain and must miss the remainder of the year. Missy Pantone, a talented gymnast who moved from Los Angeles with her twin brother Cliff, is hired after Torrance holds auditions for a replacement. Missy claims that the Toros stole their cheers while she was watching them practice; Torrance fiercely disputes this.

Cast

Torrance Shipman, played by Kirsten Dunst

Missy Pantone played by Eliza Dushku

Cliff Pantone, played by Jesse Bradford

As Isis, Gabrielle Union

As Courtney, Clare Kramer

As Whitney, Nicole Bilderback

As Darcy, Tsianina Joelson

As Kasey, Rini Bell

Jan is Nathan West.

Les played by Huntley Ritter, Lava by Shamari Fears, and Jenelope by Natina Reed

Bring It On Review

I jump! You may gaze but refrain from huffing. I’m serious. I roar. No, I’m not a whore, I swear. As we lead, we applaud. We appear to be moving quickly. You can hate us for being attractive, but we also dislike you. We are supporters! We are supporters! That song’s lyrics, from the musical number that opens “Bring It On,” are just another illustration of the most distressing summer 2000 trend: Hollywood’s callous attempt to pack R-rated content into PG-13-rated films.

This is done, not intentionally corrupting our children but—even worse—with utter disregard for the ideals they are learning. The actual explanation is cynical: Younger teenagers are big ticket buyers and essential for a film to “win the weekend.” The R rating comes with a box office price. In order to allow any child tall enough to push money through the ticket window to be cheerfully admitted, with or without an adult, PG-13 versions of films that were designed to be R, such as “Gone in 60 Seconds,” “Coyote Ugly,” and “Bring It On,” are trimmed to within a millimeter of the dividing line and released.

“Bring It On” reveals all signs of having started out as a risque comedy with a harsh edge. There is crude language, a locker room scene that is only partially nude, sex jokes, and those surprising cheerleader tunes. I grinned at the music and thought that if the plot had followed the course of “Animal House” or “American Pie,” I could have appreciated the film. Instead, we get a bizarre mutant creature that is equal parts R-rated comedy and Nickelodeon movie. It’s like watching potty-mouthed children pretend to be adults.

How to Watch Bring It On

Bring It On is a streaming movie that can be rented or bought on Amazon Instant Video, Google Play, Vudu, and iTunes.