Britannia Season 3 Where to Watch: Is It Streaming on Roku?

the invasion by the Romans, and the subsequent need for an improbable alliance to form. Episode one of Season 3 of "Britannia" will air on EPIX at 9 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 16.

Britannia Season 3 Where to Watch

Season 3 ends with Cait facing a formidable obstacle that will shape who she is going forward as the Chosen One. Additionally, Aulus is under new pressure from an evil source. Eventually, Amena gets involved in a deadly ménage à trois with Aulus and his wife. During the third season, Divis also gets a new job but quickly grows to despise it. When Veran travels to the afterlife, he is able to see into the future.

Even while the show has always followed the same characters and plot, each season has introduced new alliances and surprising betrayals, making it feel fresh and exciting. At this point, we have no idea who will be on whose side by the end of Season 3.

According to the episode synopsis provided by EPIX, "In Rome Aulus makes a sacrifice to the religion of Lokka. Back in Britannia, Aulus makes an attempt at mediation with the Druids just before he is visited. Cait harbors a grudge against Veran.

Kelly Reilly, David Morrissey, Zo Wanamaker, Mackenzie Crook, Nikolaj Lie Kaas, and Eleanor Worthington Cox feature in the historical fantasy drama.

The Best Ways to Watch the Season 3 Premiere of “Britannia” Online for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are currently six major streaming services that all offer Live TV Streaming. The season three premiere of “Britannia” on EPIX will be available live on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and the Web, so long as you subscribe to one of these six services. There are many different streaming services available today. Some of the most popular include fuboTV, Sling TV, Philo, and YouTube TV.

A Look Ahead to Season 3 of “Britannia”

The third season of this historical fantasy drama continues the story from the previous two seasons. The last time we saw them, brothers Veran and Harka (both portrayed by Mackenzie Crook) were in a confrontation of the gods where only one of them would live, while Cait (Eleanor Worthington Cox) had to accept her fate as the one person who would free Britannia from Roman domination, per a prophecy.

While it appeared that Harka had won the duel, he was actually murdered by an arrow shot by Divis (Nikolaj Lie Kaas). This forced Veran to kneel and let his brother to kill him.

There will be a “dramatic turn in Cait’s journey as the Chosen One with a decision that will tie her to the future of her war-torn people and their ruined nation,” as the synopsis for Season 3 puts it. As Aulus (David Morrissey) feels the heat from his wife Sophie (Sophie Okonedo), Amena (Annabel Scholey) gets caught in a potentially fatal ménage à trois with the two of them. According to the EPIX press release, “Divis is given a new job he hates, and Veran travels to the underworld to learn the future.”

Season one begins with “In Rome, Aulus makes a sacrifice to the worship of Lokka; back in Britannia, Aulus tries to negotiate with the Druids before he receives a visitor; Cait has a bone to pick with Veran,” among other plot points.

The second episode premieres on January 23 and is titled, “Antedia Escapes Cruel Captivity and Cait Run from a Brief Encounter with Lucius in a Roman Road Building Camp; Hemple and her Acolytes are now Established in Aulus’ Villa.”

Episode three premieres on January 30 and is described as follows: “Cait and Antedia partner up on the road while Divis tries to manage with a rookie Druid and new arrivals in camp; Aulus explores the Underworld and Cait witnesses Antedia’s vindictive nature.”

Scifi Pulse said of the new season, “Britannia serves up a satisfying third season, which features a lot of story twists and some major moments.” There is a significant climax to the season finale that also serves as a sense of closure.

There’s been no news on whether or not “Britannia” will be renewed for a fourth season, but you can catch new episodes of the current season on EPIX on Sundays at 9 p.m. Eastern/Pacific.

Season Three Premiere of “Britannia”: How To Catch It

When: January 16 @ 9 PM EST

EPIX is a television channel.

If you want to watch online, you may do so with a free 7-day trial of fuboTV.

