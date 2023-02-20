Brittany Snow, Rebel Wilson, and More from The Cast of “Pitch Perfect”.

The Barden Bellas’ actual relationships! While fans of the film were primarily interested in Anna Kendrick and Skylar Astin‘s on-screen romance, the cast has actually engaged in one marriage since the film’s release.

Four years after the first movie’s release, in 2016, Anna Camp and Astin got married. Anna Camp played Aubrey, the leader of the Bellas, throughout the three-movie series. Yet the two divorced in 2019 because their marriage was doomed to fail.

In contrast, Snow wed Tyler Stanaland in 2020. Two years later, nearly immediately after the premiere of Stanaland’s reality series Selling the OC on Netflix, the couple broke up.

In August 2022, the ex-pro surfer admitted that his co-star Kayla Cardona repeatedly sought to kiss him, and his provocative actions with the other female cast members immediately gained media attention. Weeks later, Snow and Stanaland released nearly identical Instagram statements announcing their split.

Britt and I have decided to end our relationship after careful deliberation. The American Dreams alum said the same thing, substituting his name for hers, in her message, adding that this choice was made with love and respect for one another.

We’ve come to the conclusion that we need to spend some time ensuring that we are all leading true and fulfilled lives. We began this trip as best friends, and Charlie, our dog, and I will continue to put an emphasis on our friendship. As we move through this new chapter, we really appreciate your support and ask for your privacy.

The negative repercussions of heartbreak in the public eye have also been felt by Kendrick. The actress from the 2019 Christmas film Noelle, Bill Hader, with whom she co-starred as their fictional siblings, publicly ended their relationship in June 2022.

A source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time that the former couple started dating in January 2022 and that they were “very into one other and make each other laugh a lot.”

Despite the fact that some of her castmates have experienced public breakups, Rebel Wilson, who divorced Jacob Buschin in 2021, fell in love with Ramona Agruma and made their relationship public in June 2022.

The Senior Yearstar captioned their Instagram debut, “I thought I was hunting for a Disney Prince, but perhaps what I truly needed all this time was a Disney Princess.”

In February 2023, the Australian-born Wilson proposed to the fashion designer while they were both visiting Disneyland.