Brooks Laich Engaged: Congrats! Brooks Laich and Katrin Tanja Have Been Engaged for Almost Two Years!

Hockey player Brooks Laich is a native of Canada and a former professional player. He is best known for playing in over 70 NHL games and for being married to ballerina Julianne Hough from 2017 until 2020. It was at Wawota, Saskatchewan, Canada where Brooks Laich was born in June 1983.

The left-handed center was his specialty. A year after the 2001 NHL Entry Draft, Ottawa Senators drafted Laich in the 93rd position. The Moose Jaw Warriors and Seattle Thunderbirds were among his previous Western Hockey League teams.

Brooks Laich Early Life

Wawota, Saskatchewan, Canada, is where Laich was born. Brooks’ father is a high school teacher. Both his younger brother and older sister are members of his family. Laich led the midget AAA Tisdale Trojans in scoring in 1999–2000. The second in the league MVP race was him. While playing in the Western Hockey League’s Moose Jaw Warriors in 2000–01, he began his junior hockey career (WHL). The Ottawa Senators selected Brooks in the 193rd round of the 2001 NHL Entry Draft.

Even so, he was traded to the Seattle Thunderbirds in a deal that was mutually agreed upon. In 2001–02, Brooks began to develop a more offensive approach and finished the season with 58 points in 47 appearances. It was Laich’s second-place finish at the World Junior Championships that year. During the same year, he made his AHL debut with the Binghamton Senators.

Brooks Laich Career

Brooks Laich began playing minor hockey in his hometown as he moved toward a career in the sport. He was the Tisdale Trojans’ leading scorer and most valuable player in the 1999-2000 midget AAA season. In the end, he came in second place for the league’s MVP award. As a rookie in the Western Hockey League (WHL), his first season was spent with the Moose Jaw Warriors of the 2000-01 season. There are nine goals and 21 assists to his name in 71 appearances.

Scholastic Player of the Year in 2000-01 was given to him by the team. During the 2001 NHL Entry Draft, he was selected by Ottawa Senators in the sixth round, 193rd overall. However, he left the Warriors to join the Seattle Thunderbirds for part of the 2001-02 season. He remained with the Thunderbirds for the remainder of his junior career.

Brooks Laich Engaged

They made an adorable announcement of their engagement in the most adorable way possible.

This is the bride’s arrival! Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich, an NHL player for the Washington Capitals, announced their engagement on Instagram on August 18. Photographed on a veranda facing the lake, Laich embraces his new fiancée, while she grins and holds her engagement ring in her hand. While we can’t wait to see a close-up image of Julianne’s sparkler, we do know that their wedding reception will be one serious dance party.

As of February 2014, the two had been seeing each other regularly on Instagram, with Hough referring to Laich as the “love of her life” in yet another adorable photo. “The news of our recent engagement fills us with delight and enthusiasm. “I love you, fiancee,” “Captioned by Hough: (Laich also posted the same photo and caption).

Brooks Laich’s Relationship

Moving forward. CrossFit star Katrin Davidsdottir, a source tells In Touch exclusively, is Brooks Laich’s new girlfriend. It’s only been a few weeks, but things are looking well for the source. His feelings for her are undeniable, and they have a lot in common, including their love of sports. As the women’s CrossFit Games champion in 2015 and 2016, 27-year-old Katrin has garnered a lot of attention for her abilities. When it comes to the National Hockey League, Brooks is no slouch either—he has played for the Ottawa Senators, Washington Capitals, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Los Angeles Kings during the course of his career. They seem to be having a good time getting to know one another better.

A source says that Katrin’s hometown in Iceland, where she spends most of her time, was visited by the family over the holidays. In addition, “Brooks seems at ease around her. He is free to be who he is. They’re a perfect pair.” Within five months of announcing their separation, Julianne, 32, filed for divorce from Brooks. We have taken our time tenderly and carefully to arrive at our choice to separate,” they said in a statement when asked about their decision to part ways at the time.

In our hearts, we shall continue to lead from a place of love and respect for one another. Our privacy is important to us, and we ask for your understanding and respect as we move forward.” In July 2017, the Dancing With the Stars alum married Brooks in front of family and friends. After a year of dating, Julianne and her ex-boyfriend got engaged in August 2015, nearly a year after they were introduced by a friend.