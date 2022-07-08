Call of The Night Anime Where to Watch? Does Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Crunchyroll, or Funimation have Call of the Night?

‘Call of the Night,’ also known as ‘Yofukashi no Uta,’ is an anime about a dissatisfied high school student named Kou Yamori who decides to drop out of school. In the midst of his insomnia, Kou chooses to take nighttime walks by himself in order to clear his mind. While out for a late-night stroll, he meets Nazuna Nanakusa, a mystery girl who claims to be able to both diagnose and solve his problems.

Call of The Night Anime Plot

Ko Yamori stops attending school and starts walking the streets at night since he can’t sleep or find true satisfaction in his daily life. A girl named Nazuna Nanakusa, who is a vampire, reveals to Ko the pleasures of night-time exploration. As a result, Ko desires to become a vampire, but he must first fall in love with her in order to achieve his aim.

Call of The Night Anime Characters

Yamori K (Ko Yamori)

It was sung by Gen Sato

A 14-year-old sophomore in high school who is growing bored with his mundane existence. Walking the streets in the dark helps him get his energy back. While he’s terrible at wooing women, Nazuna is his only hope of becoming a vampire. In his spare time, he enjoys playing the role of a sleeping person.

Nanakusa Nazuna

Sora Amamiya provides the voiceover for this character.

A “night owl.” At first, she offers to stay with Ko at an abandoned building so he can get away from his problems, but she soon turns the tables on him and begins sucking his blood while he sleeps. The idea of falling in love makes her a little apprehensive and she’s prone to blushing. She’s also a huge beer fan.

Is There a Release Date for Call of The Night?

We’re here to discuss another future anime, called Call of the Night, which is on the 2022 Summer anime lists. We’ll also discuss the release timeline for Call of the Night, as well as other topics, in addition to what the anime is about.

Kotoyama’s manga Call of the Night has been adapted into an anime, which airs on Shonen Sunday. With a dash of magic and imagination, the anime is a love story with a dash of romance. For the plot, Call of the Night follows an unhappy high school student who decides to leave school and roam the streets at night. When Ko Yamori meets Nazuna Nanakusa, he discovers the pleasure of strolling around at night. When Yamori learns that Nanakusa is actually an immortal, he is horrified. However, he is drawn to her just the same.

A Release Date and Time for Call of The Night

Fuji TV has scheduled the first episode of Call of the Night Season1 Episode 1 as “Know what this is about?” and will run on July 8th, 2022. To be exact, the show will begin airing at 12:55 a.m. local time (JST). Because of this, the anime’s release timing will vary from country to region because of timezone differences.

10:00 p.m. PT in Pacific Time

Afternoon in the United States

1:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time

4:00 PM in the UK

An hour after midnight in India

Since the majority of anime fans will watch it online, Fuji TV will make Call of the Night available for streaming after around an hour. In addition, the anime will only be available on HIDIVE.com. Many fans may not have heard of the streaming platform because it’s relatively new; nonetheless, it includes all the features you’d expect from a good streaming platform.

Nothing about Call of the Night’s English dub is known. To keep the article up to current, we’ll be updating it or creating a new one as soon as we get new information about the case.