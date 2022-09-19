Canelo Fight Tonight Where to Watch: You Can Watch It on Hulu and Vpn!

It is now time! The Canelo vs. GGG 3 fight card is available, so you may start viewing it online right away! And tonight, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez defends the undisputed super middleweight title against Gennadiy Golovkin’s challenge; the two have been acquainted for about five years.

When they first encountered each other, on September 16, 2017, there was debate over who had won. Unsurprisingly, Alvarez declared himself the winner. Then, they fought again in a match that was contentious because of what occurred before the bell.

Alvarez was accused of cheating in the first bout by Golovkin’s trainer Abel Sanchez, who said that Alvarez had worn his hand wraps improperly. This occurred in the March before their September match, and Alvarez was not only penalised for testing positive for the banned substance clenbuterol.

After a short while, Alvarez was given a six-month suspension, which was arguably well-timed given that it was retroactive to his February 17 drug test and ended in August just before the bout.

Alvarez did triumph in that contest, but he now finds himself in a different situation as the trilogy’s end approaches. The fact that he lost to Dmitry Bivol was not unexpected because the Russian boxer came in with a 19-0 record and was unbeaten, but Alvarez was still seen as the favourite.

He then enters to settle the only outstanding score, a personal one. With the upper hand in the trilogy, Alvarez is complaining to the media about how Golovkin and his team never stop talking to the media.

To Get a Canelo vs. Ggg Live Stream, Follow These Instructions

Live streaming of Canelo vs. GGG 3 will probably be uncharged in Mexico. Expect Azteca 7(opens in new tab) to provide a live feed for no cost to everyone in Mexico, as has been the custom. Should you find yourself out of the country and unable to access the Azteca stream? There is, however, a way to avoid geofencing.

Canelo Fight Tonight Where to Watch

You don’t have to miss Canelo vs. GGG 3 or attempt to watch it on an unknown streaming site if you live outside the DAZN bubble or in an area that DAZN does not serve. Your gadgets can appear to be on foreign soil when you are actually in the U.S. thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), which is perfect for overseas fans travelling to the U.S. for the winter. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is a favourite of ours:

What did Will happen in The Trilogy Finale Between Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin?

SCHEDULE IN FULL: The undercard fights start at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.

– The main event begins at approximately 8 p.m. PT/11 p.m. ET.

Where: T-Mobile Arena, Nevada, Las VegasOnline live stream of the event: In order to buy the pay per view package for this fight, you need first need a subscription to the DAZN sports streaming service, if you don’t already have one. You can terminate your DAZN subscription at any time for a low monthly cost of $19.99 (or a yearly cost of $149.99).

You will then need to pay $64.99 for the PPV package for this fight, making the total cost to watch the fights $84.98. For a one-time price of $64.99, DAZN subscribers who already have a subscription can watch a live broadcast of the fights.

DAZN, a TV channel (Only Pay Per View through a few cable service providers are accessible for this event; regular cable TV packages are not available. The DAZN streaming service is where you can watch the bout. Learn how to install DAZN on your TV here.)

You may access DAZN on your phone, tablet, computer, smart TV, or normal television that is equipped with a Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, Apple TV, or other streaming device through the DAZN app.

Is a DAZN subscription worth the cost each year? It depends on how much you enjoy boxing and what other sports are significant to you. You can use our comprehensive DAZN explanation guide to make an informed choice and learn how to install DAZN on your TV.