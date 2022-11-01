Captain America 4 Will Refer Back to A Major Mcu Phase 3 Moment.!

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law may have shown us that the Accords have been repealed in a post-blip world, but that doesn’t mean we’re done seeing the effects of them on the geopolitical sphere of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Even after half of all living things are snapped out of and back into existence, the Marvel Cinematic Universe can’t seem to escape the ramifications of Captain America: Civil War and the Sokovia Accords.

In an interview with Collider, Captain America: New World Order producer Nate Moore hinted at the potential conflict between Secretary Ross, who pushed for the Avengers to sign the Sokovia Accords, and Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) in the upcoming film, saying Harrison Ford is taking on the role of General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross.

If you remember, Thunderbolt Ross actually put Sam Wilson in jail at the end of the Civil War because he violated the Sokov There will be some organic sparks there, and I believe they’ll be a lot of fun.

Sam wouldn’t likely overlook the fact that he was imprisoned in the first place, even though he didn’t spend much time in the Raft before being saved by Steve Rogers (Chris Evans).

Sam was worried that even if they were doing the “right thing,” they might end up in jail after he signed the Accords, and it turned out that he was right. Sam probably won’t be keen to collaborate with Ross, given that Ross and the Accords split the Avengers before Thanos appeared.

We are in the Multiverse Saga after all, so the scope of the MCU may be expanding, but it will be interesting to see how Sam and General Ross’ more mundane and political backgrounds will play a role in Captain America: New World Order.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has already positioned Sam to succeed Captain America, not just in title but also in the direction of his solo endeavors, as the series focuses on the geopolitics of the MCU after a blip.

The Earth’s leaders appear to be in disarray as the globe adjusts to the return of half of the people after a five-year absence and as not everyone wants things to return to the way they were.

