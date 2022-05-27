Carol Kirkwood Engaged : Is Carol Kirkwood Engaged and Who Is Her Boyfriend!

As a British weather presenter who has received training from the Met Office and currently works for the BBC, Carol Kirkwood can be seen most often on BBC Breakfast and Victoria Derbyshire. She competed in the 13th series of BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing in 2015, finishing 10th.

While at Napier College, Carol became part of the BBC’s London Secretariat Reserve after graduating in May 2007. Several internal moves resulted in her having limited time to present on broadcasts including BBC Radio Scotland, BBC Radio 2, and BBC Radio 4, which all resulted in short presentation times. Afterward, Kirkwood married and left the BBC to work for a management consulting firm in Cheshire as a training consultant.

Windsor TV (formerly known as Wire TV), a now-defunct cable television station with Sacha Baron Cohen, was another project she worked on. While working for HTV West as a freelance broadcaster in 1993, Kirkwood returned to the BBC in the training department at Elstree Studios. In 1996, she began working for The Weather Channel in the United Kingdom. In April 1998, Kirkwood joined BBC News as a weather presenter after completing his internship at the Met Office.

Carol is the weather anchor on BBC Breakfast. Her role as host of the weather breakfast has changed since the show was relocated from London to Salford’s MediaCityUK in 2013. As well as hosting the BBC’s The Weather Show, she also contributes regularly to The One Show as a journalist and reporter.

Carol Kirkwood Engaged

Carol Kirkwood’s engagement announcement on Monday’s BBC Breakfast weather show delighted viewers. In spite of this, she kept us all guessing about her new fiancé’s identity by remaining silent. While hosting the Chelsea Flower Show, Sally Nugent and Jon Kay noticed that the TV personality had an unusual ring on her left hand, causing them to inquire about it. In a joking tone, Sally commented on how Sally was standing up with a large rock in her left hand. ‘Salud!’ That’s good,’ Carol opined before suddenly exclaiming, ‘I got engaged!’ When asked about the proposal, Carol went into great detail, but she never revealed the identity of her companion.

There are just surfaced images from last July which might shed light on this mystery. When Carol and the tall, grey-haired man in shorts, T-shirt, and a mask left the supermarket together, the images show them holding hands and kissing.

While driving away in their grey automobile, the two were seen laughing and smiling at each other. With Carol’s mysterious fiancé supposedly dating back to 2016, a source has revealed that this man is her fiance. “They’ve been dating for a long time and are still together,” a source tells MailOnline about the couple.

In Carol’s beautiful riverside home, he spends a lot of time’ ‘They were clearly in love, even though they were just shopping in a supermarket,’ a source told the New York Daily News. As a newly engaged couple, Carol and her fiancé were “thrilled,” according to Carol. Kimmy Kirkwood, a cricketer and field hockey player, was the 59-year-first old’s spouse for 18 years. They split up in 2018.

In June 2021, the TV personality revealed that she was dating a mysterious man who she described as very kind and very humorous’ and ‘very attractive.’

To Whom Does Carol Kirkwood Have a Romantic Relationship?

While Carol Kirkwood has kept her new love’s identity a secret, the fashion designer revealed a few uncommon statements about him in an interview with Prima Magazine in 2021. At 2.45 a.m. every morning, he prepares me a cup of tea and leaves me a small love note for when I get home from work. That’s so lovely!”

she said. To me, that’s worth a hundred thousand red flowers. He is, without a question, the best thing that has ever happened to me,” Carol exclaimed, beaming with delight. The death of Carol’s beloved pet cat Donald in 2020 left her living alone in Bray, Maidenhead until she met her fiance-to-be. According to her own words, “I am extremely satisfied with my relationship status at the moment,” she had been dating from at least 2016. I’m not a bachelor! It didn’t matter because I’d recently started dating someone.”

Who Is Carol Kirkwood’s Husband?

Before Jimmy Kirkwood, Carol Kirkwood was married to cricketer Jimmy Kirkwood, whom she divorced in 2008. In the wake of the divorce, Carol said, “I discovered who I really am.” I started doing things and thinking, “I’m not going to say no, I’m going to say yes!” A newfound sense of bravery emerged within Carol as she continued her speech.

“I’m braver now,” she said. I’ve had the privilege of flying with the Red Arrows and jumping out of planes with the Red Devils. As a young person, I wouldn’t have taken the risk because I thought it was “too risky.” “Oh, you’ve got to enjoy your life now!” I think to myself. After competing with professional dancer Pasha Kovalev on BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing. Her final statement was that she enjoyed the independence she now has after being married for a long time and at a young age. I’m free to go out to the movies or have supper with friends whenever I choose.”

No, she does not have a child

Carol Kirkwood does not have a family of her own; she was one of eight children in a large family.

During her time with Steph’s child in early 2020, Steph McGovern referred to her as Auntie.