Charlie Hunnam’s “Shantaram” Is Canceled by Apple Tv+ After One Season.!

Whose TV is up for grabs? Please bookmark this page so that Us Weekly can keep track of every show renewal and cancellation for the 2022–2023 season.

With NBC reviving Dick Wolfs, the One Chicago world has been blessed by the TV gods.

By 2020, each of the Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago P.D. will get a three-year extension. The series will start their respective seasons 11, 8, and 10 in the upcoming autumn season.

Paul Telegdy, head of NBC Entertainment, said in a statement at the time that Dick Wolf has repeatedly demonstrated his ability to create series that viewers enjoy.

We are thrilled, thrilled, and proud that as a result of this fantastic agreement with Wolf Entertainment, NBC’s devoted viewers will be aware that their favorite series have a solid future for the following three years.

Ahead of schedule, ABC announced in January 2022 that the medical drama Grey’s Anatomy would return for season 19.

The show’s creator, Shonda Rhimes said, stated in a statement, “I couldn’t be more thrilled that we get to continue telling the tales of Meredith, Bailey, Richard, and all of the other doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial for another season.

” The fact that the audience is kept on the edge of their seat week after week is a true credit to [showrunner]Krista Vernoff, the cast, the crew, and all the writers. And without the countless amazing viewers who have supported Grey’s Anatomy for so many years, it would not be possible.

Read More: The Relationship Development Between Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten Iii.!

Despite the fact that the medical drama has been a hit for the network for many years, some people were surprised to see it return for season 19 as Ellen Pompeo had previously called for the show’s cancellation.

Pompeo, who has played Dr. Meredith Grey since the show’s inception in 2005, told Insider in December 2021, “I’ve been trying to focus on convincing everyone that it should end.” I feel like I’m the incredibly naive person who keeps asking, But what story are we going to tell? Who cares, Ellen? is the general consensus. It generates billions of dollars.

After a major season 3 cliffhanger in January 2022 left fans wanting more, the CW’s Nancy Drew showrunners teased what to anticipate if they got a season 4 pickup while they were still on the verge of being picked up.

Read More: Melanie Martin, The Ex-Girlfriend of Aaron Carter, Reveals His Final Holiday Plans.!

According to showrunner Noga Landautold of Entertainment Weekly in January 2022, “What’s going to be fun about season 4 is that we’re very purposefully returning to our beginnings, putting Nancy back in a graveyard with her beanie and her torch.”

And the start of a new mystery that, as a bit of a palette cleanser, ought to feel somewhat more like the mysteries that we faced in seasons 1 and 2.