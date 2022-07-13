Charm City Kings Where to Watch? Are There Any Plans to Put Charm City Kings on Netflix in The Future?

As directed by Angel Manuel Soto from Sherman Payne’s screenplay and Chris Boyd, Kirk Sullivan, and Barry Jenkins’ stories, Angel Manuel Soto’s Charm City Kings is a 2020 drama film. The film is based on Lotfy Nathan’s 2013 documentary 12 O’Clock Boys.

Will Catlett, Jahi Di’Allo Winston, and Teyonah Parris also star in the film? The film made its global premiere on January 27th, 2020 at the Sundance Film Festival. By HBO Max, the film was released on October 8th, 2020. exec producers are Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith.

Plot

At the age of 14, Mouse lives with his single mother and younger sibling in Baltimore, Maryland. Mouse’s mother disapproves of his interest in motorbikes because his older brother Stro died in a bicycling accident when he was just 17 years old.

A Ride is a weekly event during the summer where people bring out their motorcycles and perform stunts in the street. To his mother’s dismay, Mouse slips out of the house with his buddies Lamont and Sweartagawd to attend.

Cast

“Mouse” is portrayed by Jahi Di’Allo Winston.

Meek Mill in Blax Plaid Pants

In this role, Chino Braxton portrays Jamal

Detective Rivers is played by Will Catlett.

As Terri, Teyonah Parris portrays

Actor Donielle Tremaine Hansley as Lamont

Sweartagawd with Kezia Curtis

As King Pin of the Trap House, Charles D. Clark

starring Marvin Raheem as Derrick

Chandler DuPont portrays Nicki.

Milan Ray in the role of Shay.

Charm City Kings: How to Stream the Show

HBO Max is currently airing Charm City Kings.

Are there any plans to put Charm City Kings on Netflix in the future?

Netflix does not have Charm City Kings. If you’re looking for additional content, Netflix offers a variety of subscription options, ranging from $9.99 per month for the basic plan up to $15.99 per month for the standard plan and $19.99 for the premium plan.

There’s no Hulu option for Charm City Kings.

It is now unavailable on Hulu’s standard account, which costs $6.99 a month, for streaming. However, if you have the HBO Max addon installed on your Hulu account, you can watch additional movies and shoes on Hulu. It costs $14.99 a month to subscribe to this plan.

Is there a Disney Plus version of Charm City Kings?

Disney Plus does not yet have Charm City Kings available for streaming. It is possible to watch a broad variety of shows from Marvel and Star Wars, Disney+, Pixar, ESPN, and National Geographic for $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year with Disney+.

Is Charm City Kings on HBO Xtreme or HBO?

Take a look at Charm City Kings, a new series that premieres on HBO Max. For $14.99 a month, you have unlimited access to HBO Max’s entire catalog, which includes a slew of shows and movies. The streaming service has unveiled an ad-supported option for $9.99 a month.

Does Amazon Prime have Charm City Kings?

On Amazon Prime, Charm City Kings is now unavailable for free. Movie rentals and purchases are still available through their service.