Chicago Fire Season 12: Is It Coming Back? New Development Report.

Has NBC officially renewed Chicago Fire for a 12th season? If nothing else, it appears that major news is getting closer. Regrettably, nothing is currently in a formal capacity.

Here is what we can at least share with you right now. A recent story from Deadline claims that discussions are already taking place to bring back not just Chicago Fire but the full One Chicago franchise.

This is probably going to be another multi-season order like the ones we’ve seen before, as many of us would have guessed. These series all maintain high ratings despite frequent cast changes, yet they are created on a budget that still makes financial sense. For television series that has been on the air for a while, that can occasionally be difficult.

Now, when we consider Chicago Fire’s future, we mostly only have to ponder what can be done to keep the program interesting, just as it is with all of the many series in the franchise. In our opinion, fresh obstacles must always be introduced into the lives of the characters as a starting point. Often, slow evolution is the key. Look at someone like Cruz, for instance, who has experienced a lot since his debut.

Hence, even if we believe that a season 12 renewal is now inevitable, there are still some more significant issues. Consider the first question: When will more episodes truly air? Although we would generally state categorically that the franchise will return in the fall, there are still uncertainties over what might happen in the event of a writer’s strike in May. We will need to prepare for some of that as time goes on since that might cause some premieres to be postponed.

What Do You Most Want to See Through the Rest of Chicago Fire Season 11, Let Alone Season 12?

Get more information about the Chicago Fire as soon as possible, along with other updates detailing what the future might bring.