Chicago Med Season 7 Where to Watch: You Can Watch It on Hulu

The third instalment in the Chicago series from Wolf Entertainment, Chicago Med is a medical drama. Chicago’s Gaffney Chicago Medical Center serves as the setting for this drama, which chronicles the daily struggles of the emergency room staff as they attempt to save the lives of the people that come through their doors. While juggling the distinct dynamics of their relationships, they attempt to deal with the hectic dramas playing out in the emergency room. Guests stars from sister series Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. make occasional appearances.

The first season of the NBC comedy, which was produced by Dick Wolf and Matt Olmstead, debuted on November 17, 2015. NBC picked it up for a sixth, seventh, and eighth season in February 2020, and the start dates for the sixth season were November 11, 2020, and September 22, 2021, respectively. Season 7 premiered last year, and viewers have been eagerly awaiting news on whether or not it will soon be available on Netflix. Everything you need to know about the seventh season of Chicago Med on Netflix is right here.

Chicago Medical Season 7 Streaming Options

When will Netflix get Season 7 of Chicago Med? Netflix subscribers will be disappointed to learn that the newest season of their favourite show will not be accessible to stream. Previous seasons can still be viewed on the streaming service, but due to a licencing agreement between Netflix and NBC, the streaming service will not have access to the show’s future seasons. The identical issue exists with Hulu subscribers. The new episodes will not work, and the platform will not be updated beyond Season 6. At the moment, your only option is to tune in to NBC whenever new episodes become available.

Chicago Med Season 7 premiered on NBC on September 22, 2021. Chicago Med Season 7 will never be released on Netflix, and there is no estimated release date because of Netflix’s licencing agreement with NBC.

Chicago Medicine Season 7 Summary

Despite all the upheaval, Natalie’s mom managed to find peace with Crockett in the season six finale after receiving a new heart. After making up with Will, she made a pivotal choice in the finale by admitting to Goodwin that she, not Will, was the one who stole the trail medicines.

After seeing Ethan’s near-death experience, April enrols in a programme to become a nurse practitioner. When Dean’s patient caused a commotion in the parking lot, Ethan lunged to take the gun away from him but was shot in the chest in the process. Thankfully, Ethan was rescued, and when he came to, April told him how much she loved him.

After Goodwin fired Will for going too far with the trial, the season concluded, but not before Natalie chased after Goodwin to confess that she had stolen the medicines. If Natalie’s efforts to preserve Will were futile despite her breaking of lines and lying to Goodwin, we found out at the end of the seventh season.

Given Ethan’s history of poor decision-making, it will be interesting to see how Goodwin handles things now that he has made Dean the interim chief of the ED while Ethan continues his physical therapy and protracted rehabilitation. Since Season 7 will not be available on Netflix, your best bet for finding out the answers to the questions posed above is to watch it on NBC.

Members of Season 7 of Chicago Med

In Season 7 of Chicago Med, you’ll see familiar faces like:

Dr Will Halstead, portrayed by Nick Gehlfuss

Dr Ethan Choi, played by Brian Tee, LCDR

Maggie Campbell, played by Marlyne Barrett

Performing the role of Sharon Goodwin is Epatha Merkerson.

As Dr. Daniel Charles, Oliver Platt is played by Oliver Platt.

After season six, two major characters have left the programme. Torrey DeVito and Yaya DaCosta have decided not to return for Season 7. Torrey sent a touching Instagram message announcing her leaving, in which she wrote, “Well, looks like the cat is out of the bag…” Even the best things in life eventually end. Bringing Dr. Natalie Manning to life on Chicago Med over the past six seasons has been a dream come true. However, she and I must now say our goodbyes.