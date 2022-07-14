Chloe Cherry Shares the Season 2 Euphoria Scene She Wanted!

Season two of Euphoria needs to be reduced immediately for syndication.

E! News spoke with Chloe Cherry, the face of Urban Decay’s Vice Lip Bond line, who revealed that she, Angus Cloud, and Maude Apatow shot a devastating moment in which her character Faye learns that Fez is seeing her friend Lexi. Faye was devastated because she was also attracted to Fez. Chloe concurred, saying, “It was one of the happiest days of my life, too.

Sam Levinson was like, ‘Hey, do you think maybe you can cry for me?'” That’s when I said, “Sure!” Although this was Chloe’s first televised job, she doubted her ability to pull it off. It was a “surprise” to her that she was able to “simply cry” that day, she said. “So that’s why I was like, ‘I really want this to appear on the show.’

” Even though the sequence was deleted, Chloe was unfazed.

” Even though the sequence was deleted, Chloe was unfazed. Just being a part of an Emmy-nominated cast makes her happy. It has taken her by surprise how well Faye has been received, she admits. It was hard for me to believe anyone would notice my character in the midst of Maddy and Cassie, who is so well-known and beloved.

Her performance in the show has landed her modeling gigs with LaQuan Smith and GCDS, among other names in the industry

Her performance in the show has landed her modeling gigs with LaQuan Smith and GCDS, among other names in the industry. Also, her acting career is far from over; she intends to continue portraying Faye and work with additional filmmakers. In an interview, she said, “I believe that I am an excellent character actor.” In the future, I’d like to portray more amusing and engaging characters in my character studies.

The Florida Project’s director Sean Baker and Spring Breakers’ Harmony Korine, in particular, are two people she aspires to collaborate with, according to the newcomer. Urban Decay’s Vice Lip Bond campaign features Chloe using the lip stain in various weather conditions, and it’s hard to deny that it works. Text ‘Em is Chloe’s personal favorite matte nude shade. “I like it,” she commented on the color. This is a lovely, glossy, nude pink. As far as I’m concerned, it’s ideal.

Related Articles: In Adorable Photos, Reese Witherspoon’s Doppelgänger Daughter Ava Fixes Her Mother’s Makeup and Shows a New Tattoo!

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, Builds Bonds With Mom In Rome for a Manekin Concert Angelina Jolie!

Paul Michael and Amanda Bynes Reportedly Call Off Their Engagement After Two Years!

For More Updates Keep Reading: https://www.onlykaty.com