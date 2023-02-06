No Grammys for Me Tonight,” Chrissy Teigen Declares in John Legend’s Defense.

Having a party at home! Chrissy Teigen is standing by John Legend as he attends the 2023 Grammy Awards alone, just weeks after the couple welcomed their third child, Esti.

No Grammys for me tonight, but I’ll be supporting @johnlegend’s performance and three nominations! On Sunday, February 5, Teigen, 37, shared a message with a picture of herself and the EOGT winner, 44, on the red carpet from the previous year via her Instagram Story. Before a year.

I really loved this entire outfit! My body looks a little different now, but it was worthwhile.

Teigen additionally uploaded a picture of her at home with her infant. Happy Grandmother’s Day! She added that she had a dress fitting, looked around, and realized what the hell she was trying to prove with the beautiful caption. I can’t get up lol, the cookbook author joked.

The All of Me singer revealed Teigen had given birth to the newest member of the Legend family on January 13 during a private concert. Teigen is nominated for Song of the Year, Best Rap Performance, and Best Rap Song for her feature on DJ Khaled‘s song God Did.

The pair, who have been married since 2013, also has a 6-year-old daughter named Luna and a 4-year-old boy named Miles. (Teigen lost her pregnancy in 2020; her son Jack was due.)

Less than a week after Legend first announced the news, Teigen shared the first Instagram image of their baby girl.

There she is! Maxine Esti Stephens The model captioned the adorable picture of Luna and Miles cradling their younger sibling, “the house is busy and our family could not be happier.” When Luna and Miles are so loving, Daddy cries every night. I’m realizing that even after a C-section, you still need diapers. We are content. We appreciate all of the love and well wishes; they are all felt!

After Esti was born in January, Teigen has been open about her postpartum experience.

I’ve just sent love and healing to my womb! On January 20, Chrissy s Courtalum posted something on Instagram. She posted a selfie in the mirror with a comment about her post-C-section wound three days later.

I want you to stitch up my wound,” Teigen wrote at the time.

Legend, on the other hand, can’t stop gushing about his loving family.

In his own Instagram post last month announcing Esti’s arrival, the 12-time Grammy winner wrote, “Our house is bursting with love and pleasure.

” Chrissy’s fortitude and tenacity inspire me, and I’m overjoyed to see how Luna and Miles are embracing their infant sister. Thank you doesn’t seem like a large enough term to express how appreciative I am.

The singer from Ordinary People, who is up for three Oscars at the 65th annual ceremony on Sunday, will also perform God Did with DJ Khaled, 47, and additional featured musicians from the song, including Lil Wayne and Rick Ross.