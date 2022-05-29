Christy Altomare Engaged? A Broadway Star’s Childhood Crush Showed up To Her Concert!

Christy Altomare is a professional stage actress. Christy Altomare was born on June 23, 1986. Actress and singer-songwriter best recognized for inventing the role of Anastasia on Broadway. Previously, she made her Broadway debut as Sophie in Mamma Mia!

Christy Altomare’s Biography

Christy Altomare was born on June 23, 1986, in Pennsylvania and is most recognized for her work on stage. Successful musical theatre star and singer-songwriter recognized for inventing the role of Anastasia in Broadway’s production of the musical. She had already made her Broadway debut in Mamma Mia! as Sophie.

This American star is currently 35 years old. She became well-known and admired as a stage actress. At the tender age of five, she began her acting career in neighborhood theatre plays. At the University of Cincinnati’s Conservatory of Music, she would go on to acquire a BFA in musical theatre. Her first major role was Wendla Bergmann in the Original First National Tour of Spring Awakening.

Christy Altomare’s Career

He started creating songs at the age of 12. In addition to her three independent CDs, she has an EP named After You, which she released in 2009. (2008). Her current manager, Edie Robb, signed her up when she was just sixteen years old. Her greatest musical influences are Jewel and Joni Mitchell. In 2008, Altomare was cast in the main role of Wendla in the first national tour of the Broadway musical Spring Awakening, which premiered in San Diego on August 15, 2008.

She visited 44 cities and performed in more than 600 performances. She was with the tour till the final show on May 23, 2010. Throughout the trip, Altomare garnered generally excellent reviews.

Seth Kubersky of Orlando Weekly termed her “appropriately naive and lovely as the ultimate victim,” while Eric Rezsnyak of the Rochester City Paper commended her “piercing, haunting soprano voice,” and how “even her most difficult melodic passes feel absolutely effortless.”

After the Spring Awakening tour, Altomare played Sue Snell in the Off-Broadway revival of Carrie at the Lucille Lortel Theatre, presented by MCC Theater. She can be heard on Ghostlight Records’ official cast recording of the production. On June 4, 2012, Altomare made her Broadway debut as Sophie Sheridan in Mamma Mia! at the Winter Garden Theatre, replacing Liana Hunt. When her contract expired at the end of June 2013, she was replaced by Laurie Veldheer.

Christy Altomare Was Engaged?

Christy Altomare’s real-life fairy tale didn’t begin until she finished her Broadway stint in Anastasia.

In June 2021, the actress returned to Bucks County, Pennsylvania, where she grew up, to perform her first solo concert since the end of the show. She had no idea that her middle school crush was in the audience, or that her trip back in time would lead her to a brand new future filled with possibilities and possibilities galore.

Asked by PEOPLE about her engagement to Chris Crook following their reunion at the Bucks County Playhouse, Altomare, 35, said, “There are so many layers to the story that you would actually be surprised.” She continues, “It sounds like a Hallmark movie.” When they were 12, Crook, 34, and Altomare, then 12, performed together in a school performance of Big The Musical. After that, though, the two had lost touch. During this time, Altomare was pursuing her goals in New York City and became engaged, while Crook was settling down in Pennsylvania with his then-wife. On the other hand, last year Crook decided to attend Altomare’s solo exhibition with his mother and sister. Although Crook’s family had been supportive of Altomare’s national tour and Broadway debut, the software engineer hadn’t been to one of her performances in years.

“His mom comes in the audience, sees me, remembers that I was engaged, [and] Chris informs Chris, ‘She’s not wearing a ring!'” says Altomare of Chris’s mom. When Crook and his family walked to the stage door to say hello, “She could not look me in the eye.” “That whole night, he kept saying his mouth hurt because he couldn’t stop smiling,” adds Altomare. They would see each other again the following day, this time at Bill Hallman’s funeral, where he had directed them in their middle school production of Big in 2000.

There you have it, Altomare declares, “I casually mentioned that I still use my old AOL email account, and he subsequently sent me an email saying, ‘If you’re ever in town and you want to come to hang out sometime…’ Then we started dating, and it was a fantastic experience. We didn’t sleep for five days in a row because we were up all night talking.” The exhaustion was so great that Crook had slept through his morning stand-up meeting in order to grab some shut-eye. “I had a crush on her back in the day,” he confesses, adding that the moment was never perfect.

My childhood scrapbook has every boyfriend I’ve ever had, including printed-out emails and conversations on AOL instant messenger, and I have an email from Chris that’s basically him professing his love for me,” says Altomare, who was in middle school at the time and at the time had a boyfriend as well. Altomare and Crook’s long-awaited love affair is finally taking off now that the stars have finally aligned in their favor. Crook returned to the Bucks County Playhouse on Saturday to propose to Altomare in the same area where they reunited, and the two celebrated that night with supper and a show.

According to Altomare, it was a wonderful day. Our minds are blown, yet we’re madly in love.

Christy Altomare Personal life

Altomare confirmed her engagement to longtime lover Philip “Pete” Browning in December of last year. She confirmed their split on Twitter in October 2020. On February 7, 2022, Altomare announced her engagement to her childhood infatuation, Chris Crook, at a press conference in New York City.