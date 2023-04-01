Claudia’s Job Will Be Filled After Bailey Bass Leaves “Interview with The Vampire”.

We have some major news regarding Bailey Bass’s future involvement as we get ready for the second season of Interview with the Vampire to air on AMC.

According to a report from TVLine, Bass, who is known for playing Claudia on the program and in James Cameron’s Avatar franchise, won’t be returning. Delainey Hayles, who is well-known in the UK for her work on Holby City, will take over the role.

According to reports, season 2’s filming would begin in Prague the following week. You shouldn’t be very surprised that the show’s new location is Europe given how season 1 concluded.

Why Is This Occurring, Then? Here Is Some of What Bass Said in A Statement:

I’m unable to return to Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire for the second season due to several unforeseen events. Playing Claudia has been a dream role and a fantastic journey. I wish Delainey luck as she takes over. I am excited to watch it.