Coming to America 2 Where to Watch: “coming 2 America” Is Now Available to Stream and Watch Online!

Zamunda and New York City will be our next destinations, with a brief detour in between. After 33 years since the original Coming to America premiered in theatres, the sequel has returned with the same lighthearted fun. A long-lost son in the United States is discovered by King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) in the sequel. Mary (Leslie Jones) and her son Lavelle (Arsenio Hall) are waiting for them in Queens when Semmi (Arsenio Hall) joins them (Jermaine Fowler).

When the king returns to Zamunda and introduces Mary to Queen Lisa, tensions quickly rise (Shari Headley). In fact, this is just the start. Imported YouTube videos are used in this video material. On their website, you may be able to access the same content in a different format or extra information.

Coming to America 2 Where to See It

Amazon Prime subscribers across the world will be able to see Coming 2 America exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Paramount Pictures decided to sell the picture to Amazon for a digital distribution rather than release it in theatres.

What’s Going on In the Plot of Coming 2 America?

Next up: A new adventure in Queens, New York City, awaits Prince Akeem Joffer (Eddie Murphy), about to be king of the mythical African nation of Zamunda. Lavelle, the long-lost son he didn’t know he had, is to blame this time (Jermaine Fowler). Once again, Akeem and his best friend Semmi (Arsenio Hall) are on their way to America.

On March 5, 2021, Amazon Prime Video will begin streaming Coming 2 America.

On Amazon Prime, Will Coming 2 America Be Free?

Yes! Good news, neighbors: Amazon Prime members can watch Coming to 2 America for free. Coming to America: Part 1 is currently available on Prime for free.

Coming 2 America: Where to Watch and Stream Online

Subscribers to Amazon Prime Video may now watch Coming to 2 America at no additional cost. If you don’t already have an Amazon Prime membership, you can get a 30-day free trial by clicking here. You can keep Amazon Prime for $12.99 a month after you’ve tried out all the goodies it has to offer.

Students and others can take advantage of the platform’s reduced fees. Once you’ve joined up, you can watch Coming to 2 America on the Amazon Prime Video website or the Amazon Prime Video app on iOS or Android with a single click.

