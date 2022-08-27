Criminal Minds Where to Watch? Are Criminal Minds Available via Netflix, Prime, or Hulu?

Jeff Davis is the creator and producer of the American television drama series Criminal Minds. The show debuted on CBS on September 22, 2005, and it ran until February 19, 2020, when it was canceled. Paramount+ brought it back in 2022.

It follows a team of criminal profilers that work for the FBI as part of its Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU). The team uses behavioral analysis and profiling to look into crimes and discover the “unsub,” or unknown subject, which is a name they use for offenders. The team’s journey through numerous cases and internal challenges is depicted in the television program.

Criminal Minds: How to Watch

Right now, you can watch Criminal Minds on Paramount+ or Netflix. On iTunes, Amazon Instant Video, Google Play, and Vudu, you may rent or buy Criminal Minds to watch.

Are Crime Minds Leaving Netflix?

*** UPDATE (8/19): Criminal Minds returned to Netflix after leaving in late June 2022. Once more, Criminal Minds seasons 1 through 12 are accessible on Netflix. ***

Criminal Minds Is It on Hulu?

Yes! Now available on Hulu for viewing are all 15 seasons of Criminal Minds.

Where to Monitor Crime Mind:

Positive news Currently, Paramount+ offers access to all 15 seasons of Criminal Minds. The streaming service offers two plans: the Essential Plan, which costs $4.99 per month or $49.99 annually, and the ad-free Premium Plan, which costs $9.99 per month or $99.99 annually.

Ad-free and with a CBS live stream, the Premium Plan is available. Paramount+ gives qualifying users a free trial and is accessible on Apple devices, Android TV, Fire TV, Roku, and more.

Where you may view or stream Criminal Minds:

On Paramount+, you can stream all 15 seasons of Criminal Minds. Fun fact: The show has been streaming continuously since last September on the website.

You’ll need a Paramount+ account in order to start watching Criminal Minds online. Before selecting a plan, if you don’t already have a login, you can use a free one-week trial to test out the platform. The entry-level fundamental plan is $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year with little advertising. While the premium plan, which includes downloading capabilities and no advertisements, costs $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year. The site’s 25% discount is something that students will want to take advantage of.

If you already have a subscription, all you have to do is go to the show’s page on the Paramount+ website or Paramount+ app. However, Hulu also offers three seasons of Criminal Minds (seasons 13, 14, and 15) in its collection in case you’re not interested in signing up for another streaming service. On other websites, you may watch Criminal Minds by purchasing individual episodes or complete seasons from places like Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play Store, and Vudu.

A streaming platform service with a live TV component and DVR is another option, and you can use it to record Criminal Minds as it airs on various networks. This is possible for YouTube TV users who add the program to their library and view it whenever they want.

Do you happen to have all 15 seasons current? Find out what to anticipate from the Criminal Minds revival here:

Where to Buy Episodes of Criminal Minds

As an alternative, a number of services offer the full series for sale. These include Google Play, Fandango, Vudu, Amazon Prime, Apple TV, and Amazon Prime. The cheapest choice is Google Play, which provides some of the seasons for as little as $16.99–$19.99. While most of these options charge around $23–$25 for each season.