Cunk on Earth Where to Watch: Is It Streaming on Netflix?

This new Philomena Cunk spoof documentary series on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer marks the character’s long-awaited comeback.

Philomena Cunk has widened her sights in Cunk on Earth, a six-part documentary that emphasises the big picture. With her usual blend of intelligence and the fantastic, she focuses in on nothing in particular to describe the world of virtual reality.

Be sure to add Beebs to your Chrome browser if you’re interested in watching the newest British TV series like Cunk on Earth.

Movie Trailer for Cunk on Earth

Philomena Cunk’s new series, Cunk On Earth, premieres on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer on April 2. In this series, Cunk leaves the house to follow the development of civilizations and to better understand the term itself.

Cunk: What In The World Is It? (BBC Series)

Philomena Cunk is the ideal person to teach the rest of us about civilization’s past. In Cunk On Earth, the groundbreaking doc-maker finally returns for her most audacious mission yet.

Cunk is to go off and explore all of humanity in order to figure out who we are, how we got here, and why we’re here. In her new series, she faces dangers ranging from Ancient Rome to modern-day Silicon Valley.

She will recount the tale of how we got from zero to the wheel, the Mona Lisa to enlightenment, and nuclear power to virtual reality.

How long till Cunk on Earth is available on Netflix?

Even though Netflix hasn’t announced a specific date, we may expect to see Cunk on Earth on the service somewhere between late 2022 and early 2023.

It’s important to note that the BBC will be the first to air the series in the United Kingdom. At some time in the future, it will most likely be available on Netflix, however this has not been confirmed as of yet.