Deleted Star Trek 4 Film Would Have Referenced a Classic Next Generation Episode.!

The Star Trek Kelvin trilogy largely alluded to the original series and its spin-off films because it functioned as a retelling of Captain James T. Kirk’s travels on the USS Enterprise. In the 2009 Star Trek film, McCoy, played by Karl Urban, claims to be a doctor in a similar way to DeForest Kelly.
In Star Trek Beyond, Chris Pine’s Kirk quotes William Shatner’s Kirk from the TOS episode “The Corbamite Manuever,” saying that there is no such thing as the unknown, only the momentarily concealed. Because viewers are familiar with Khan, Star Trek Into Darkness builds to the revelation that Benedict Cumberbatch’s character is indeed Khan.
But J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay took their cue from a Next Generation episode, albeit one with TOS links, for the upcoming fourth Kelvin film. When describing their abandoned Star Trek 4 script to Esquire, Payne and McKay compared it to “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade in space,” complete with “a unique villain and a really fascinating sci-fi notion at the core.
” Chris Hemsworth would have reprised his role as George Kirk, the Starfleet officer who momentarily took control of the USS Kelvin at the beginning of the 2009 reboot film.
In his dying moments, George Kirk talks with his wife, who is safe aboard an escape ship, asking her to help them christen their baby James Tiberius Kirk in honor of both of their fathers. Because of George’s sacrifice, his son later enlists in Starfleet and goes on to become the illustrious captain.
