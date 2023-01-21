Diane Keaton Starts Dancing While Listening to Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers”.

Roll on! While promoting Miley Cyrus‘ recently released song, Flowers, Diane Keatonshowed off her dance talents.

I have a reason to dance in my own backyard thanks to your amazing song! The 77-year-old Father of the Bride actress posted on Instagram on January 20.

Keaton then began to record herself dancing about her yard and on the grass as Cyrus’ voice played in the distance. Annie Hallstar, who sported a grey helmet, matching biker boots, a black long-sleeved shirt, and black jeans, dedicated the video to Miley.

Keaton slumped to the ground at one point in the video before her dog joined her for a few silly seconds of running around her Los Angeles home. SAME!, Lindsay Lohan responded to Kerry Washington‘s comment on the cute video with a string of heart-eyes emojis.

Creator of Pretty Little Liars

Yes to everything! was how Marlene King exclaimed in her blog post about the dance class.

Actress Hannah Waddingham sang comments, adding, “YES, Ms. Keaton!”

On Friday, Cyrus, for her part, reposted the entertaining video via her Instagram Story. The 30-year-old musician added a red heart emoji and tagged Keaton to express her affection.

The Hannah Montana alum released Flowers on January 13, and because some of the lyrics seemed to be about Cyrus’ ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth, fans started talking about it right away.

I didn’t want to abandon you and I didn’t want to lie. I can buy myself flowers / Write my name in the sand, she sang in the song, which was released on Hemsworth’s birthday, as she started to cry.

I can talk to myself for hours and say things that are confusing. I am capable of holding my own hand while dancing. Yes, I am better at loving myself than you are.

In the music video that goes along with the song, Miley Cyrus dances about a mansion, unwinds by the pool, and carries on with her life without a companion.

The Party in the USA singer hasn’t made any comments about the song’s origin in public, but on January 18, her sister Brandi Cyrus recognized fan theories.

The latest Miley song, all the tea, and the TikTok stories that fans are creating. It’s excellent, Brandi, 35, spoke with Wells Adams on their podcast Your Favorite Thing. Did it happen on purpose that the song was released on his birthday? I’m not sure. I’m unsure. Brilliant, though.

On the set of 2010s The Last Song, Miley met the 33-year-old Australian actor. Following the production, Hemsworth proposed to the couple in June 2012. Three years after their 2013 breakup, the couple resumed their romance.