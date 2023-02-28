Dick Van Dyke Through the Years: The ‘Mary Poppins’ Star’s Life in Photos.

A real legend! Dick Van Dyke has acted on theatre and screen for decades, becoming one of Hollywood’s most recognizable actors and winning over countless fans.

The Masked Singer audience was astounded when the Mary Poppins star, who has four Emmys, one Grammy, and a Tony Award to his credit, exposed himself to be the Gnome in February 2023. He set a record for becoming the show’s oldest contestant at 97 years old.

I continue to exercise three days a week at the gym. The Chitty Chitty Bang Bang actor told Yahoo Music at the time about how he managed to stay so youthful at nearly 100 years old, and I suggest everyone do that because that’s what ages people — just a tightening up and not moving their muscles and their lungs. The solution is exercise.

Naturally, Van Dyke reasoned, good genes and having a lovely young wife half my age to take care of me work! He made light of his wife, Arlene Silver, whom he wed in 2012, in his remarks to the outlet. I attribute my optimistic outlook to my wife.

Van Dyke wed Margie Willet 1948, his first wife, before being hitched to Silver. Christian, Barry, Stacy, and Carrie Beth were the couple’s four children; over the years, the Night at the Museum star has shared the screen with several of them. Following the 1987 Reye’s Syndrome death of Christian’s 13-year-old daughter, Jessica, Van Dyke participated in a number of PSAs warning parents against giving their kids aspirin, which is frequently associated with the fatal condition.

Even though Van Dyke and Willet were wed until 1984, they divorced before it was officially finalized. The former star of TheDick Van Dyke Show dated Michelle Triola Marvin from the late 1970s until her passing in 2009.

Together with his real-life partners, Van Dyke, who played Albert Peterson in Bye Bye Birdie on Broadway and subsequently in the 1963 film, had a magnetic connection with Mary Tyler Moore as his on-screen wife in the Dick Van Dyke Show, which ran from 1961 to 1966 and won 15 Emmy awards.

In February 2023, Van Dyke told Yahoo! Music that their on-screen relationship was simply because “Mary and I kind of dug each other in real life, you know!” He remarked, “I thought she was quite awesome. I believe that translated to movies, then.

The actor even made light of the fact that their characters at the time couldn’t share a bed on television, saying that he was still resentful of the decision. The fact that Bob Newhart and Suzanne Pleshette were allowed to share a bed [on The Bob Newhart Show] and we weren’t, he complained to the outlet. I’m still upset about it!