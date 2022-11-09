Doctor Who: Where to Stream the Old and New Series

The three 60th anniversary specials, starring David Tennant, Catherine Tate, and Neil Patrick Harris, aren’t scheduled to air on the BBC until November 2023, so we’ll have plenty of time to watch some of the older series while we wait for new Doctor Who episodes.

There are several locations to stream or buy ancient Doctor Who series in both the UK and the USA, whether you’re a fan of the present period of the program or want to know where to watch classic Doctor Who from the sixties and beyond.

Where to Watch Classic Doctor Who

BritBox – UK and US

BritBox has 558 episodes from the first eight Doctors, from William Hartnell to Paul McGann, totaling a massive 272 hours of classic Doctor Who available to stream. You may also view the unbroadcast narrative Shada as well as the spin-off series K-9 and Company, documentaries like More Than 30 Years in the TARDIS, and rare gems like K-9 and Company.

Classic Doctor Who is accessible on BritBox for both UK and US users, and may be viewed directly, via Apple TV, Prime Video, or ITV Hub, depending on where you use your BritBox subscription.

Take a look at our list of the top episodes from the 1960s era if you’re new to old Doctor Who and unsure of where to start with such a large number of episodes.

Where to Watch Modern Doctor Who

BBC iPlayer – UK Only

All of the modern-day episodes of Doctor Who, beginning with Series 1’s Christopher Eccleston and continuing all the way to Jodie Whittaker’s farewell episode, “The Power of the Doctor,” are still available on BBC iPlayer.

UKTV Play – UK Only

Doctor Who reruns from the past and is frequently available on UKTV Play when they air on the W channel. There are 13 episodes from the Matt Smith era available to watch as of this writing.

HBO Max – US only

All of the current episodes of Doctor Who were later moved to the HBO Max streaming service after being available for a brief period of time on BBC America (or AMC+, because BBC America is owned by the AMC network).

You may currently view the entire six-part Flux series, starting with the Christopher Eccleston era and ending with the last episode (aka Series 13). HBO Max should soon begin airing The Power of the Doctor.

BBC America (Soon to Be Disney+) – Us Only

Both the most recent season (Series 13) and “The Power of the Doctor” may be watched right now on BBC America. Since 2008, you may watch the most recent episodes of Doctor Who here.

However, the soon-to-be-Fifteenth Doctor Ncuti Gatwa recently revealed that starting in 2023, all new episodes of Doctor Who would air on Disney+. Additionally, Disney is providing production support, which may indicate significant changes in both the budget and the talent.

All other international audiences will watch Disney+ content, with the BBC continuing to air new episodes of Doctor Who in the UK.