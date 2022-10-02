Doctor Who Season 12 Where to Watch: Everything We Need to Know

Access to free UK streaming services will be blocked by geo-blocking if you are not currently located in the United Kingdom. In general, though… Vacationers and business travelers can trick their devices into thinking they are back in the UK by using a virtual private network (VPN) app.

With a virtual private network (VPN), you may mask your real IP address and access content from any region of the globe. Virtual private networks (VPNs) are fantastic for protecting your data and identity from prying eyes on the internet.

There are many (too many!) VPN services to choose from, but after testing them all for our best VPN for Netflix guide, we’ve settled on ExpressVPN(opens in a new tab) as our top recommendation. Using the app in a public place like a coffee shop or on a bus is a lot safer now that you can set it to automatically safeguard you whenever you connect to Wi-Fi.

Unfortunately, Express VPN is not compatible with the BBC iPlayer app for Amazon Fire TV Sticks, so we recommend Nord VPN(opens in a new tab) instead, especially since it is now on sale. If you want to watch Doctor Who online, you can get set up in minutes by following these easy steps:

Where to Begin with Doctor Who?

Fear not, for a Doctor Who fan is at hand if you haven’t seen the show in a while and are unsure about where to begin. My gift to you is some words of wisdom to assist you to get through the tough chore of watching 12 seasons of the spectacular show before next year.

If it’s not your thing, you don’t have to watch all 12 seasons in sequence, starting with the first. You may hop into almost any episode of Doctor Who, from any season, because the show frequently features anthology-style episodes and several standalone epics. If you want to dip your toe into the show, for the time being, I recommend these few episodes.

Keep in mind that these are merely suggestions for getting started with Doctor Who, but they’ll give you a taste of the show’s hallmark themes like morality, loss, responsibility, aliens, time travel, and more, without sacrificing any of the iconic, unforgettable adventures.

If you do decide to give the show a try and find that you like it, you should start with the first modern-era season and work your way backwards. Don’t lose hope if you don’t like a single episode, the reimagined main character, or the entire season.

Doctor Who is one of the most diversified television series ever made since so many authors has had a chance to contribute to it. If you’re curious about how it might work for you, get right in and give it a shot. Like me, you might find yourself loving the show flaws and all if you’re lucky. And if you want a deeper analysis of every facet of Doctor Who, we’ve got that, too.

Season 12 of “Doctor Who” and The Global Blocked Content Problem

Without a new Doctor Who episode to watch, 2019 was a tough year for fans. But the year 2020 will begin with a bang, as the Time Lord will return on January 1. As you can see, there are multiple ways to watch Doctor Who Season 12 online.

Unfortunately, access to any of those streaming services from outside of their respective regions is banned. Since the other channels are only available within the United States, this means that BBC iPlayer is inaccessible to anyone outside the United Kingdom. Copyright issues restrict them from sharing their work internationally.

So, if you want to use the service you want, you’ll have to disguise your location somehow. On the other hand, changing your IP address is far cheaper than buying multiple plane tickets to different places.

Your device’s public IP address is used by websites to figure out where you’re located. For this reason, they will restrict access to their content if they discover you are located outside of their designated broadcasting area.

However, if you switch to an IP address that is located in the same region as the streaming service in question, the service will recognize you as being within its local market. This means you can watch the latest season of Doctor Who from wherever you happen to be.