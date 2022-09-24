Don’t Worry Darling Where to Watch: You Can Watch It on Hbo Max!

The highly anticipated movie of 2022, “Don’t Worry Darling,” will soon be in theatres. Prior to its global release, the Florence Pugh and Harry Styles-starring thriller, which was directed by Olivia Wilde, has captured audiences’ interest thanks to #spitgate and Pugh’s decision to restrict the film’s promotional activity.

Here is how to view “Don’t Worry Darling” when it is released if you want to see the movie that is hiding beneath all the drama.

On Sept. 23, “Don’t Worry Darling” will premiere. Are there any streaming options for “Don’t Worry Darling”? “Don’t Worry Darling” won’t be available to stream at this time because it will first be available only in cinemas. When it came to Warner Bros. new releases, the standard was for them to stream on HBO Max 45 days after their first theatrical release. This changed with “Elvis,” which didn’t stream on HBO Max until 70 days after its initial theatrical release.

All of this is to indicate that “Don’t Worry Darling” will ultimately be available for streaming on HBO Max, but not until at least November 7 and probably not until later in the month of December. Prior to that, you can rent it on-demand at a later time.

What’s Going on In “don’t Worry Darling”?

Victory, a picture-perfect hamlet nestled in the California desert, exemplifies 1950s society at its best. Wives send their husbands off to work each morning, take care of household responsibilities, and gather the neighbourhood for opulent parties at the conclusion of the workday. This ideal community is functioning perfectly as it should, but Alice starts to get suspicious of odd coincidences, such as the fact that multiple couples have the same narrative of how they met. Alice is determined to uncover the murky secret that binds the group together in spite of Jack’s demands.

Who Is the Cast of “don’t Worry Darling”?

Alongside Olivia Wilde as Bunny, Gemma Chan as Shelley, and Chris Pine as Frank, Pugh and Styles co-star as married couple Alice and Jack Chambers, respectively. Nick Kroll, KiKi Layne, Kate Berlant, and Timothy Simons are more significant cast members.

Why All the Debate, You Ask?

Harry Styles took over for Shia LaBeouf as the lead actor in Wilde’s second full-length movie as a filmmaker in 2020, and the relationship between Wilde and Styles developed sometime between the time they were cast and when filming was completed. Though the cause of the alleged animosity is still unknown, there was immediate speculation of a quarrel between Wilde and Pugh when Pugh started to restrict her promotional press for the film in August 2022.

Naturally, anticipation skyrocketed when the main cast appeared together at the Venice Film Festival in September 2022. People were eager to see how Wilde and Pugh, Styles and Pugh, Styles and Pine, and just about any other possible pairing would get along.

Visit our detailed chronology of all the “Don’t Worry Darling” drama for a complete summary of what happened when.