Easter Eggs From Star Wars By Marvel Are Out of Control.!

Now that Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been completed by Ryan Coogler, it’s time to start watching Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. As with every MCU film,
there are numerous Easter eggs referencing characters like Ant-Man and Ultron, as well as heartbreaking tributes to Chadwick Boseman and a set-up for Thunderbolts. Nerf herders or moof milkers with keen eyes may have seen certain references to a particular galaxy far, far away.
When Namor’s men abduct Shuri (Letitia Wright) and Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne), they hold them captive by Talokan’s entrance. Shuri is instructed to dress like a princess and is given some ceremonial clothing to wear because she is Wakandan royalty.
Here, Riri cracks a joke about how it’s a trap and how kidnappers always force women to dress. She mentions Princess Leia from Star Wars in addition to Willie Scott from Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and Belle from Beauty and the Beast. Recall that Jabba the Hutt made Leia wear the classic gold bikini. Ironically, Disney holds the rights to each of these three franchises.
}).render("0270c398a82f44f49c23c16122516796"); });