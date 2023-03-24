Ellen Pompeo Will Return for Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 When?

By now, many of you may already be aware that Ellen Pompeo no longer frequently appears on Grey’s Anatomy. She is not entirely gone, though. She continues to serve in the roles of executive producer and narrator, and we’ve known for some time that she’ll return for the season’s conclusion.

When will this finale air on television, then? Let’s just say that you might have to wait a little longer before looking it over. Today, ABC revealed that the medical drama would wrap up its most recent run of episodes on May 18 with a one-hour special. We only anticipate seeing Pompeo as Meredith Grey in one of the episodes, but if that is not the case, we will be delighted.

Of course, there is a bigger mystery heading into this finale than just whether Meredith will return: Will this also be the last episode of the show? Although there hasn’t been a formal season 20 renewal yet, we are still optimistic that it will include.

Even though Grey’s Anatomy is no longer the unstoppable smash hit it once was, it still contributes significantly to the network’s finances. The new interns have been introduced well by the producers, and it appears that there is a good supply of enthusiasm.

The issue at hand, though, is something that the show is unable to easily address: the television-viewing landscape has changed significantly since Grey’s Anatomy first aired on the network almost 20 years ago. It is challenging to get people to see you live, and everything is much more splintered. The show will need to be both economical and inventive at the same time if it wants to survive without Meredith being present all the time. To pull off such a combo is difficult.

