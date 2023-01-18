Everything You Need to Know About Elvis Presley’s Graceland.

where a legendary musician previously lived. At the renowned Memphis, Tennessee house, Elvis Presley made a lot of history while establishing himself.

One year after his career began to take off, in 1957, the late King of Rock & Roll bought the property known as Graceland. Elvis was making his second movie, Loving You, and had the upcoming prison drama Jailhouse Rock on his schedule when the house was purchased. Up until he returned from filming, his parents and grandmother lived in the house while the Blue Suede Shoes artist was hard at work. At the age of 46, Elvis’ mother passed away in 1958.

The Hound Dog singer was inducted into the army months before his mother passed away. He met Priscilla Presley, his future wife while serving in the military. In May 1967, the two exchanged vows in Las Vegas. Priscilla lived at Graceland with Elvis and his family before they got married.

The ex-couple added a daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, to their household the following year. Lisa Marie was born and raised at Graceland up until her parents’ divorce in 1972. But the native of Tennessee would go back to the Presleys’ house to see her father and spend Christmas together.

When Elvis passed away there in August 1977 at the age of 42, tragedy befell the estate. After the rock icon passed away, 200 mourners showed up for the singer of “Can’t Help Falling In Love With Youburial. “‘s Elvis is interred nearby with his grandmother, his twin brother Jessie, and other Presley family members.

When Lisa Marie was a young girl, a trust gave her Graceland. The trust was dissolved in 1993 when the composer aged 25, and she became the sole owner of her childhood house. Later, she established The Elvis Presley Trust so that she and her mother could jointly manage the estate.

Us Weekly revealed in January 2023 that Lisa Marie was taken to the hospital following a heart collapse at her California home. Lisa Marie died, Priscilla revealed after a few hours. 54 years old.

Priscilla released a statement in which she wrote, “It is with a heavy heart that I must deliver the tragic news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us.” I have never met a lady who was as passionate, strong and loving as she was. We request discretion as we work to process this tragic loss.

A representative told us the following day that the I’ll Figure It Out singer would be laid to rest at Graceland. When her son Benjamin committed suicide in July 2020, he was laid to rest in Graceland.

Following Lisa Marie’s passing, a spokesman said the house will remain in the family. The estate and trust were given to the vocalist of Storm & Grace’s three kids, Riley Keough, Harper Lockwood, and Finley Lockwood. Riley and Benjamin were welcomed by Lisa Marie and her first husband, Danny Keough. The author of Elvis by the Presleys, Michael Lockwood, received twin daughters with her fourth spouse.

