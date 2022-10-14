Emerging Responses to First Black Adam!

It will soon happen! The long-awaited Black Adam movie, in which Dwayne Johnson plays the character he spent more than a decade training for, has finally been shown to critics and a small group of fans. and the feedback so far?

Let’s call it mixed but overall positive. Early viewers are praising Black Adam as an action-packed spectacle that is packed to the gills with DC Comics and DCEU lore and Johnson’s performance while highlighting the writing and pacing as being somewhat of a mixed bag (including this writer; you can spot my reaction tweet later in this piece).

All of that looks reasonable.

As a movie based on one of the lesser-known DC characters, not to mention one of the less-explored areas of the DC Universe as a whole, Black Adam has a mountain to climb. Warner Bros. is still placing a lot of faith in the movie and Johnson’s star power, as well as the actor’s readiness to promote the picture as something that will bring the DCEU back to a state that fans will appreciate.

There is enough assurance in this to believe that when the film debuts on October 21, good word of mouth will propel it to box office success.

However, it will be some time before Black Adam receives its official, comprehensive assessments. The social media embargo coincided with the movie’s Wednesday night New York City premiere, but it won’t be lifted until Tuesday, October 18, at 5:30 EDT. We’ll also have comprehensive evaluations at that time from a variety of critics.

Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the ancient gods

and imprisoned just as quickly Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson) is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to

unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world.

The movie’s official summary is provided below:

DC s #BlackAdam ROCKS! Tons of action, characters you re instantly invested in & terrific pacing. Dwayne Johnson finds a great balance in being menacing & badass, but also empathetic. Especially loved Aldis Hodge s Hawkman & Pierce Brosnan s Doctor Fate. More JSA movies please! pic.twitter.com/YSCco9zYA3 — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) October 13, 2022

#BlackAdam struggles to find its footing at first but once the Justice Society enters it becomes more fun to watch. Dwayne Johnson s anti-hero presents an intriguing new dynamic to the DCEU. Solid visual effects. Weak villain. Post-credits scene got the biggest reaction of all. pic.twitter.com/qbVmWkYLjv — Matt Neglia @NYFF (@NextBestPicture) October 13, 2022

.@TheRock is terrific in #BlackAdam, which includes a hearty amount of real world touchstones (most affecting is it reinforces the need for heroes in bleak times). Director Juame Collet-Serra lays out building blocks for a larger, grand universe. Action is lively & BIG in scale. pic.twitter.com/pDBkSHRDrI — My Scary Name *is* Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) October 13, 2022

I have seen #BlackAdam! This was one of my most anticipated films of the year, and it did not disappoint. The action sequences were incredible, especially the ones with the JSA. The Rock crushes it as Black Adam. The film s end left me with high hopes for the future of the DCEU. pic.twitter.com/vd0Zy35lWT — Dorian Parks (@DorianParksnRec) October 13, 2022

I m going to save all I have to say about #BlackAdam for my review but let s just say my theater knew exactly what they were watching. They were stone cold silent but for three (3) moments of middling comedy and the mid-credits scene. It s bad and not even in an ironic fun way. pic.twitter.com/T1t5CtK7Xz — Eric Franken-cisco (@EricFrancisco24) October 13, 2022

BLACK ADAM is an action-packed crowd pleaser, @TheRock is at the top of his game. Doctor Fate and Hawkman are standouts and the JSA fleshes out the DC universe. The surprise everyone s been waiting for definitely delivers, and it will get fans excited for the future. #BlackAdam — Sheraz Farooqi (@SherazFarooqi_) October 13, 2022

#BlackAdam is a worthy new piece of the DC puzzle, but not the savior it promised. A surprising compressed timeline keeps the action exciting & pace propulsive, but also turns its many (many) themes, plots, & characters into fancy window dressing. It’s messy in a watchable way. pic.twitter.com/uwZUb2hbiM — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) October 13, 2022

My #BlackAdam take: Brosnan and Hodge give the two strongest superhero movie performances in any film post Endgame. @TheRock backed up the talk, he was born for this role. And despite the narratives and studio drama, DC has 3 of the 4 most enjoyable superhero films since 2019. — Chris Longo (@east_coastbias) October 13, 2022

#BlackAdam is a solid crowd-pleaser. Lots of spectacle and humor while also actually embracing the DCEU and setting up something very exciting for its future. It doesn t pull many surprises and feels very familiar at times, but it s definitely enjoyable popcorn entertainment. pic.twitter.com/grh2W3BMvM — Gregg Katzman (@GreggKatzman) October 13, 2022

As a DC fan, #BlackAdam is a blast. Johnson is perfect, the JSA rule (especially Brosnan & Hodge), and it does more to make the DCEU feel like a connected world than anything else in recent memory. As a critic? It feels like a late ’90s blockbuster, for better and for worse. — Mike Cecchini (@wayoutstuff) October 13, 2022

BOOM! #BlackAdam @TheRock delivers us one of the most ADRENALINE FUELLED adventures of the year! This 300 style ACTION SPECTACLE feels like a hit for DC. Some side characters & a shaky script prevent this from changing the hierarchy of the DCEU. Pierce Brosnan is a scene stealer! pic.twitter.com/TWFUpBcEKs — Shahbaz The Movie Podcast (@shayhbaz) October 13, 2022

Oof. #BlackAdam is pretty bad. Feeling like a leftover 2000s movie that got locked away, it s a generic superhero flick that provides nothing interesting. With it wooden acting, awful script, and dull action sequences, not even The Rock could save it. My least favorite DCEU film. — Adam Klay @ NYFF60 (@AKlay19) October 13, 2022

Sadly, #BlackAdam isn t the success WB needed. It s filled with clunky exposition, has a forgettable villain, and feels like it s just going through the motions. Dr. Fate was easily the best part, but Atom Smasher falls flat. There s some fun, but overall, it s forgettable. pic.twitter.com/vYk52vBuDr — Russ Milheim (@RussMilheim) October 13, 2022

#BlackAdam is the most fun I’ve had watching a DC film in theaters since BvS. The film is huge in scale, epic & that post credits Scene which we all know what it is got the biggest cheer since Endgame imo. The JSA are all fantastic & the film sets up a bright DCEU future. Love It pic.twitter.com/bbsi8tJPgH — SuperheroesNow (@SuperheroesNow) October 13, 2022

Here are those initial responses. One more word of caution: if you’re browsing tweets using the #BlackAdam hashtag on Twitter, be careful because there are some pretty huge spoilers out there!

Along with Pierce Brosnan as Dr. Fate and Bodhi Sabongui as Amon, Black Adam also stars Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Sarah Shahi as Adrianna, Marwan Kenzari as Ishmael, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, and Sarah Shahi as Adrianna. From a script by Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines, and Sohrab Noshirvani, Jaume Collet-Serra directed the film.

On October 21, Black Adam debuts.