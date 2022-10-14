Emerging Responses to First Black Adam!

It will soon happen! The long-awaited Black Adam movie, in which Dwayne Johnson plays the character he spent more than a decade training for, has finally been shown to critics and a small group of fans. and the feedback so far?
Let’s call it mixed but overall positive. Early viewers are praising Black Adam as an action-packed spectacle that is packed to the gills with DC Comics and DCEU lore and Johnson’s performance while highlighting the writing and pacing as being somewhat of a mixed bag (including this writer; you can spot my reaction tweet later in this piece).
All of that looks reasonable.
As a movie based on one of the lesser-known DC characters, not to mention one of the less-explored areas of the DC Universe as a whole, Black Adam has a mountain to climb. Warner Bros. is still placing a lot of faith in the movie and Johnson’s star power, as well as the actor’s readiness to promote the picture as something that will bring the DCEU back to a state that fans will appreciate.
There is enough assurance in this to believe that when the film debuts on October 21, good word of mouth will propel it to box office success.
However, it will be some time before Black Adam receives its official, comprehensive assessments. The social media embargo coincided with the movie’s Wednesday night New York City premiere, but it won’t be lifted until Tuesday, October 18, at 5:30 EDT. We’ll also have comprehensive evaluations at that time from a variety of critics.
Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the ancient gods
and imprisoned just as quickly Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson) is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to
unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world.
The movie’s official summary is provided below:
Here are those initial responses. One more word of caution: if you’re browsing tweets using the #BlackAdam hashtag on Twitter, be careful because there are some pretty huge spoilers out there!
Along with Pierce Brosnan as Dr. Fate and Bodhi Sabongui as Amon, Black Adam also stars Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Sarah Shahi as Adrianna, Marwan Kenzari as Ishmael, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, and Sarah Shahi as Adrianna. From a script by Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines, and Sohrab Noshirvani, Jaume Collet-Serra directed the film.
On October 21, Black Adam debuts.