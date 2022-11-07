Enola Holmes 3: Where Could This Sherlock Holmes Spinoff Go Next?

The game seems to have recovered its balance. A clever metaphor for Netflix’s reworking of the Sherlock Holmes mythos is provided by Enola Holmes’ play on one of her brother’s most well-known catchphrases. It’s recognizable, clumsy, but pleasantly amusing thanks to its self-aware wink at the audience. In the Enola Holmes franchise, the game is thus very much finding its feet, or something similar.

The Enola Holmes films, which are based on the Nancy Springer young adult book series and star and produce Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown, have been a huge hit with Netflix subscribers. They’re a great way to show off Brown’s charisma and Henry Cavill‘s determination to appear in nearly every franchise; here, the Superman actor plays a decidedly ripped Sherlock Holmes. However, many of the pieces of Sherlock lore were not yet in place when Enola Holmes 2 ended. For example, Sherlock was still a reclusive bachelor living in squalor at 221B Baker Street, Enola had not yet made a name for herself as a well-known public detective, and neither had actually encountered a formidable arch-nemesis.

The second instalment this month changes all that. Additionally, it gave us some intriguing ideas for where to take the narrative in the future.

Our Dear Dr. Watson

Starting with how the post-credits scene teased fans by introducing Himesh Patel as Dr. Watson is a fine place to start. The last scene of Enola Holmes 2 features Sherlock getting ready for his tea time date with Enola, whom he recently asked to live with him at 221B Baker Street and serve as his partner in criminal investigation.

This is an example of some cunning misdirection. Naturally, Enola respectfully declined because she preferred to be her own woman. However, she did play matchmaker by arranging for her brother to meet Dr. Watson as a potential flatmate while her relationship with her brother was beginning to warm up.

The rest, Watson, my darling, is history. It’s also a fantastic setting for future adventures. First off, Watson, the weary war hero from colonial India, is seen from a radically different perspective thanks to Patel’s casting (Yesterday, Tenet). Now, Watson himself is of Indian heritage. The most well-known heroes of the Victorian era would be seen differently if that were explored in a mystery that is connected to the British Empire’s (mis)adventures abroad. This seems to be a motif shared by the first two Enola Holmes movies.

The mystery in Springer’s third Enola novel, The Case of the Bizarre Bouquets, is focused on the disappearance of Dr. Watson, despite the fact that the second film completely neglected the novels that served as its inspiration. It turns out that Sherlock’s friend has been abducted and admitted to a psychiatric hospital. The game has begun!

Enola vs. Moriarty

However, these riddles are those of Enola Holmes, not Sherlock. How about Enola’s own quest, and perhaps her own adversary? Enola Holmes 2 shocked viewers by revealing that Moriarty, the burgeoning Prince of Crime, was actually the kind Ms. Mira Troy (Sharon Duncan-Brewster of Dunefame). Maybe it should be princess instead?

No one suspects the reticent Ms. Troy, a Black English woman living at the end of the 19th century and relegated by society to a subordinate role while living, of also being a criminal mastermind. This is not Enola’s foolishness; it is theirs. She notices the disdain Ms. Troy has for her superiors buried beneath her smile. At the film’s conclusion, the evil genius did, however, show some admiration for her. Like her past incarnations, Moriarty exposes herself to be a little bit of an egomaniac. She does, however, admit that she enjoyed her interactions with Enola and Sherlock as worthy foes.

Who says the celebration must end? After being revealed, Moriarty would eventually flee, giving Enola and her the chance to duel in public.

Evolve Enola and Lord Tewkesbury s Romance

If we’re being completely honest, the romance between Enola Holmes and the youthful Lord Tewkesbury (Louis Patridge) was Enola Holmes 2’s worst aspect. While their first encounter, which resulted in her compelling him to accept his family’s title, had some dramatic momentum, their second encounter—which saw them trading advice on how to dance and fight—fell a little flat. We aren’t exactly the intended audience, though, so…

Enola and the young House of Lords member, however, are seen dating in the sequel’s climax. The next time, the filmmakers might as well pursue that connection seriously. By the time the first third of the film is over, there are no more fortuitous or unforeseen contacts. Instead, let’s watch Enola struggle with and possibly defy the Victorian-era conventions and expectations of a society lady and her suitor.

Enola Holmes vs. Jack the Ripper?

Enola Holmes 2’s ability to connect its tale of a missing girl to the Matchgirls Strike of 1888 is one of its strongest features. It should be mentioned that this is a creation of the film’s screenwriters, Harry Bradeer and Jack Thorne. Thus, it seems sense to connect next Enola Holmes mysteries to actual Victorian history. The brutal murders committed by the serial killer known in the London press as “Jack the Ripper” happened in the same year as the Matchgirls strike, making it one of the most infamous mysteries of that era or any other.

Jack haunted the streets of London’s East End from August to November of 1888, focusing on the Whitechapel district, which was included in Enola Holmes 2 when Enola accidentally wanders into a seedy nightclub. While the real Jack was never apprehended, we believe Enola or Sherlock would be particularly interested in a murderer who targeted helpless, poor women.