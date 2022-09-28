Family Guy Season 20 Where to Watch: Is It Streaming on Hulu?

The renowned sitcom Family Guy has been airing on FOX for the longest amount of time. Originally airing on January 31, 1999, this hilarious comedy is set in the made-up town of Quahog, Rhode Island, USA. Fuzzy Door Productions creates the show.

On September 26, 2021, viewers were treated to the start of Family Guy’s 20th season. The adventures of Peter and Lois Griffin, their kids Meg, Chris, and Steve, and the family dog Brian make up the fascinating plot of the animated series Family Guy. The plot centres on Peter and Lois Griffin and their kids, who listen to their parents recount their love story from the 1990s.

Family Guy was nominated for a Primetime Emmy and an Annie Award, and it was widely praised for its original storyline and hilarious humor.

Launched on: January 31, 1999

The average rating on IMDb is 8.2.

Here’s the complete list of episodes for Season 20 of Family Guy:

Season 1 Premiere: “Lasik Instinct”

Filmmaker Steve Robertson is in charge of the directing.

Kirker Butler is responsible for writing this.

The score you’re looking for is: 6.5

The entertaining episode in which Lois decides to undergo LASIK surgery and then uses her improved vision for her gain. Peter, Chris, Stewie, and Brian hang out with Doug, who gets little attention from his father, in a different storyline.

Part 2: Rock Solid

Movie Director: Greg Colton

Contributed by: Matt McElaney

Indicative of Excellence, or a 6/10

Fun times are had by everyone as Peter and the gang tell the tale of three legendary rock musicians of yesteryear. Elon John, Muddy Waters, and Jim Morrison were the three icons mentioned.

Must Love Dogs (Episode 3)

Produced and directed by Mike Kim

Scripted by: Daniel Peck

With a 7.1/10 rating

Quagmire’s antics in this episode, when he pretends to be a dog and meets a dog lover who he thinks is Brian, are entertaining and funny for their originality. In a different subplot, Chris is seen assisting Stewie in his search for his missing Halloween treats.

4th Episode: That 80’s Guy

John Holmquist serves as the film’s director.

Patrick Meighan authored this.

Consensus: 6.9/10

In this episode, Stewie challenges Doug to a Frisbee retrieval competition as Peter acts out scenes from an iconic 1980s film.

Part 5: A Chance Encounter

Filmmaker Brian Illes is in charge of the directing duties.

Author: Travis Bowie

Conclusion: 6.7% (10 out of 10)

When Peter and Quagmire accidentally switch underwear, they start acting and talking like each other, leading to a hilarious episode. Stewie and Doug will also be seen killing each other.

Cootie and the Blowhard, Part 6

Featuring the direction of Jerry Langford.

Maggie Mull is responsible for the writing.

An overall score of 6.7%

In this episode, Stewie worries he has a fatal case of flies or cootie, while Peter savors Bonnie’s cooking.

Seventh instalment: Peterschmidt Manor

Created under the direction of Joseph Lee, the director

Scripted by: Matt Pabian

Review: 6.6% (10 out of 10)

Lois and Carter are shown visiting the funeral of Lois’s childhood nanny, but the episode lacks comedic relief. After sampling Bonnie’s cuisine, Peter was so taken aback that he transformed the Peterchmidt mansions into a hotel.

In this eighth episode, “The Birthday Bootlegger,”

Julius Wu, the director

Authored by: Mark Hentemann

Score: 6.6%

Peter’s favorite aspect of his job was planning workplace birthday celebrations, but his employer forbade him to do so. Stewie winds himself in jail, where his behavior becomes increasingly erratic.

In this week’s episode, “The Fat Man Always Rings Twice,”

The director was Joe Vaux.

Article by Alex Carter

Consensus: 7.7 out of 10

Peter Will Do His Thing in This Episode as He Looks Into Meg’s Disappearance

Crime at Christmastime, Episode 10

In the direction of TBA

Steve Callaghan is responsible for the words in this article.

Grade: 7/10

Brian Is Being Blamed for Ruining the Moment of Mayor West’s Birth

Part Eleven: Mr. Act

Currently unannounced director

Authored by: Artie Johann

Score: 8.2/10

This episode concludes season 20, which has an accident that leaves Peter with a high-pitched voice and Jesus’s assistance in getting him away from the other choir boys. Stewie finds himself drawn to Lois because of her macho appearance.

Season 20 of The Family Guy Cast

The executive producers of Family Guy include Seth MacFarlane, Rich Appel, Alec Sulkin, Steve Callaghan, Tom Devanney, Kara Vallow, Mark Hannemann, Patrick Maughan, and Danny Smith.

The Family Guy Season 20 Streaming Options

Presently, you can watch Season 20 of Family Guy on fuboTV, Hulu, Fox, DIRECTV, and Spectrum On Demand. The series is also available for download on Apple iTunes, Amazon Video, Google Play Movies, and Vudu, so that you may watch it whenever and wherever you like.

Don’t ruin Christmas for your loved ones by making them sit through another year of boring traditions while they feast on grilled chicken and holiday cheer. Go have some fun with Family Guy if you haven’t seen the 20th season yet. The series will be entertaining to you.