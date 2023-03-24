Finale from Season 1 Shrinking: Did Grace Really Murder Her Husband?

We anticipated that the Shrinking season 1 finale would finish on some sort of cliffhanger, but who would have guessed it would be Grace?

Considering that Heidi Gardner’s character was a patient of Jimmy’s during the first season, she wasn’t someone who was around most of the time. She appeared to have left her husband Donny at one time after Jimmy’s attempts to persuade her to do so, but she later returned.

We assumed that something horrible may happen to Jimmy or one of the patients when we noticed a montage of them during the wedding scene. Unfortunately, what we witnessed was Grace’s husband torturing and insulting her as they were hiking before she finally decided to push him off a cliff. Is he actually gone? Since there isn’t a clear resolution at the moment, we believe that is the enigma we are left with for the time being.

All we can say is that “Shrinking” has been picked up for a second season; the rest is up to the writers’ discretion. Despite the fact that Gardner is a cast member of Saturday Night Live and has a somewhat demanding schedule, we usually believe she will return for more.

Here Is Where Things Get a Little Bit Messy

Before she killed Donny, Grace confessed to wanting nothing more than to shove him down a cliff whenever he chastised her. Jimmy assumed she was using a metaphor when she spoke, so he made some jokes about it to encourage her to defend herself.

Now, supposing Grace is arrested, will she say that her therapist inspired her? That is one plotline to consider right now, I suppose.

When will the second season of the Shrinking premiere on Apple TV+, roughly?

Read More: Season 5 Premiere of Mayans MC is Scheduled for The Spring.

What Did You Think About the Events of The Shrinking Season 1 Finale?

What do you suppose happens next in the plot after the cliffhanger with Grace? Share right away in the comments and check back for further developments.