Finale from Season 1 Shrinking: Did Grace Really Murder Her Husband?

Considering that Heidi Gardner’s character was a patient of Jimmy’s during the first season, she wasn’t someone who was around most of the time. She appeared to have left her husband Donny at one time after Jimmy’s attempts to persuade her to do so, but she later returned.
Here Is Where Things Get a Little Bit Messy
Before she killed Donny, Grace confessed to wanting nothing more than to shove him down a cliff whenever he chastised her. Jimmy assumed she was using a metaphor when she spoke, so he made some jokes about it to encourage her to defend herself.
Now, supposing Grace is arrested, will she say that her therapist inspired her? That is one plotline to consider right now, I suppose.
When will the second season of the Shrinking premiere on Apple TV+, roughly?
Read More: Season 5 Premiere of Mayans MC is Scheduled for The Spring.
What Did You Think About the Events of The Shrinking Season 1 Finale?
What do you suppose happens next in the plot after the cliffhanger with Grace? Share right away in the comments and check back for further developments.