First Black Panther: The Reactions to “Wakanda Forever” Keep Coming!

It seemed as though Black Panther: Wakanda Forever would never arrive for a while. Yes, the Marvel Studios follow-up to one of the year’s biggest films and the first superhero movie to ever receive a Best Picture nomination.
When Ryan Coogler’s screenplay for Oscar was approved, the cameras were rolling in Georgia as he wrote and revised it. However, it was tough to truly absorb Chadwick Boseman’s catastrophic loss in the immediate aftermath. If they didn’t have that crucial, necessary performance, how could they go on?
It turns out that doing so would be by genuinely honoring it. The extent to which Coogler, who returned to direct and co-write Black Panther 2 with Joe Robert Cole, has converted the project into a monument to the T Challa character, and more poignantly to Boseman, only began to be felt when the first trailer for the film appeared earlier this year.
The consequence of that purpose is now becoming apparent as viewers have finally started to see Wakanda Forever following the film’s Los Angeles global premiere on Wednesday night.
The majority of the movie’s plot’s specifics have been kept a closely-guarded secret. In the wake of King T’Challa’s passing, Wakanda’s surviving leaders must fight to defend the once-secretive country from invading armies.
At the same time, a new threat in the form of Namor, the ruler of a covert undersea country known as Talokan, emerges. Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne), who will also be the leader of her own Disney+ drama, Ironheart, will also be introduced as a significant new character. Two significant Marvel Comics villains—The Hood and Mephisto—are expected to join the MCU in the future season.
Given the film’s hard path to the screen, those who were able to attend the global premiere appear to have been astounded by what Coogler, his cast, and the crew have accomplished. They also give away a stunning post-credits scene that will follow Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s conclusion. Will this alter the course of the MCU again?
Before the movie opens in theatres next month, here are some reviews that have been published:
Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Dominique Thorne, Florence Kasumba, Michaela Coel, Tenoch Huerta, Martin Freeman, and Angela Bassett are among the cast members of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which debuts in theatres on November 11.