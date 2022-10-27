First Black Panther: The Reactions to “Wakanda Forever” Keep Coming!

It seemed as though Black Panther: Wakanda Forever would never arrive for a while. Yes, the Marvel Studios follow-up to one of the year’s biggest films and the first superhero movie to ever receive a Best Picture nomination.

When Ryan Coogler’s screenplay for Oscar was approved, the cameras were rolling in Georgia as he wrote and revised it. However, it was tough to truly absorb Chadwick Boseman’s catastrophic loss in the immediate aftermath. If they didn’t have that crucial, necessary performance, how could they go on?

It turns out that doing so would be by genuinely honoring it. The extent to which Coogler, who returned to direct and co-write Black Panther 2 with Joe Robert Cole, has converted the project into a monument to the T Challa character, and more poignantly to Boseman, only began to be felt when the first trailer for the film appeared earlier this year.

The consequence of that purpose is now becoming apparent as viewers have finally started to see Wakanda Forever following the film’s Los Angeles global premiere on Wednesday night.

The majority of the movie’s plot’s specifics have been kept a closely-guarded secret. In the wake of King T’Challa’s passing, Wakanda’s surviving leaders must fight to defend the once-secretive country from invading armies.

At the same time, a new threat in the form of Namor, the ruler of a covert undersea country known as Talokan, emerges. Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne), who will also be the leader of her own Disney+ drama, Ironheart, will also be introduced as a significant new character. Two significant Marvel Comics villains—The Hood and Mephisto—are expected to join the MCU in the future season.

Read More: Marvel Reveals What a Black Panther 2 with T’Challa Would Have Been Like.!

Given the film’s hard path to the screen, those who were able to attend the global premiere appear to have been astounded by what Coogler, his cast, and the crew have accomplished. They also give away a stunning post-credits scene that will follow Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s conclusion. Will this alter the course of the MCU again?

#BlackPantherWakandaForever is a beautiful tribute to Chadwick Boseman. Visual stunner, with Angela Bassett commanding every scene she inhabits. Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up” will do that for many. Another great post credit scene that’s genuinely a jaw-dropper. Don’t know about Oscars. pic.twitter.com/55YSor1PrD — Clayton Davis – Stand with (@ByClaytonDavis) October 27, 2022

Wakanda Forever will take you on a rollercoaster of emotions. While Chadwick s absence is felt, the cast s performance is phenomenal. The journey and mourning each cast goes through is felt through the film. Tons of action! Namor is fantastic. #BlackPantherWakandaForever pic.twitter.com/C4X6CicZCG — Wendy Lee Szany (@WendyLeeSzany) October 27, 2022

Another reason I m so impressed with #BlackPantherWakandaForever is #RyanCoogler had the impossible task of trying to make a sequel without #ChadwickBoseman & make it feel respectful but also keep the franchise going and he hit a home run. Going to be HUGE hit for MarvelStudios?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@MarvelStudios. pic.twitter.com/mMd9WFjung — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) October 27, 2022

#WakandaForever is fantastic! Coogler delivers a soulful, wondrous sequel that packs an emotional punch & effectively explores relevant world themes. A beautiful tribute to Boseman s legacy. Letitia & Tenoch are great, & the mid-credits scene is really moving. #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/dqoSSfnTR9 — Fico (@FicoCangiano) October 27, 2022

Black Panther: #WakandaForever is Marvel‘s most poignant and powerful film to date. It’s heavy and dark in the way that it needed to be, and mostly abandons the studio’s trademark tone. The craft work levels up in every conceivable way, and the performances rise to the occasion. pic.twitter.com/aAK7jjRMra — Brian Davids (@PickYourBrian) October 27, 2022

#WakandaForever‘s bigger in scope and scale than #BlackPanther, but its story is also one of Marvel‘s most intimate and heartfelt. It’s definitely a Comic Book Movie, but it s one that centers grief and the grieving process rather than superheroics and spectacle. Full review soon pic.twitter.com/MzIjwVzjBd — Charles, Witch from Mercury (@CharlesPulliam) October 27, 2022

WAKANDA FOREVER is a beautifully cathartic tribute to the legacy of Chadwick Boseman. Reminds us of his monumental impact & that he’s truly still here with us. Great performances from Gurira, Bassett, Wright & Thorne. Huerta was INCREDIBLE. Loved Rihanna’s song & Ludwig’s score. pic.twitter.com/9eW6uFwP3S — Kevin McCarthy (@KevinMcCarthyTV) October 27, 2022

Black Panther Wakanda Forever makes it clear how precious Chadwick Boseman and T Challa were to the MCU. Without him, the film sometimes yearns for a heartbeat. It finds it at just the right moments, and it s exhilarating. I can t wait to see it again. — Erik Voss (@eavoss) October 27, 2022

No spoilers. Wakanda Forever had so many emotions!!! It was creepy and BRU-TAL in parts. Heartbreaking and beautiful. And the fight scenes were WILD. I m in awe of the care put into representing these cultures. #WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/HHSClXcxoY — Dani Fernandez (@msdanifernandez) October 27, 2022

Black Panther: #WakandaForever is as epic as Marvel sequels get. The story is hugely ambitious & thematically rewarding with gut-wrenching twists and turns throughout. You feel the length but it s fun, wildly beautiful and has the best credits scene in Marvel history, no contest. pic.twitter.com/zD8nYIFKXC — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) October 27, 2022

I saw #WakandaForever and trying to hold space to really gather my thoughts. Will share more soon but for now I will say it is a beautiful depiction of how grief and love co-exist, and the healing in the depths of some of our greatest pain. #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/FVNrNdiCJh — Kay-B (@TheLadyKayB) October 27, 2022

#BlackPantherWakandaForever prioritizes sentiment over spectacle and for the most part it s a transporting and engrossing triumph. Arguably Marvel Studio s most deeply felt and emotional resonant extravaganza. Also Ludwig s score is an all timer. pic.twitter.com/EAZK118L8A — Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) October 27, 2022

#BlackPanther Wakanda Forever is excellent. An immensely powerful story of forging forward shattering at times, but also beautifully cathartic and heartening. Cannot get over how well the film earns that title. pic.twitter.com/jYZedeJgT1 — Perribite (@PNemiroff) October 27, 2022

The first 5 minutes of #WakandaForever nearly broke me. The last 5 finally did. — Kevin Polowy (@djkevlar) October 27, 2022

Before the movie opens in theatres next month, here are some reviews that have been published:

Marvel Standom” width=”100%”>

Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Dominique Thorne, Florence Kasumba, Michaela Coel, Tenoch Huerta, Martin Freeman, and Angela Bassett are among the cast members of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which debuts in theatres on November 11.