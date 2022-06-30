Four Good Days Where to Watch? What Streaming Service Offers Four Good Days?

In the film Four Good Days, Mila Kunis and Glenn Close feature in a compelling story of redemption. It is understandable that many Netflix subscribers are eager to find out what is available on Netflix

Molly, a 31-year-old heroin addict, seeks out her mother’s help to get sober in the movie. Debra (Close), her mother, is wary of getting involved because she’s been burnt previously by her drug-addicted daughter. The film then focuses on Deb’s efforts to support her daughter through a vital four-day period of substance misuse rehabilitation.

Four Good Days had its world premiere on January 25, 2020, at the Sundance Film Festival and has been a must-see ever since. For some time now, this film has topped the charts on Google Play, so there’s no surprise that Netflix users want to see it.

How to Watch Four Good Days

Hulu Plus is currently offering Four Good Days for free. iTunes, Amazon Instant, Google Play, and Vudu are all places where you may rent or buy Four Good Days.

Is Four Good Days on Netflix?

Four Good Days' absence from Netflix's library may take some time to get over, but the world isn't over because there are plenty of other titles to watch in its place.

In terms of original and licensed content, there’s no shortage of options for viewers. Films like Hillbilly Elegy, Pieces of a Woman, Malcolm & Marie, and Horse Girl are just a few of the must-see offerings for subscribers.

What is the plot of the Four Good Days film?

A drug addict named Molly (Kunis) and her estranged mother, Deb, are the central characters of Rodrigo Garcia’s film Four Good Days. Stepfather and mother Molly turn to her for support when she decides to stay clean. Over the course of four rough days, Molly’s mother and stepfather seek to restore their relationship and move on.

Four Good Days True Story: Read Eli Saslow’s Four Good Days Story

According to the teaser for Kunis and Close’s new movie, Four Good Days, the film is based on actual occurrences. In 2016, co-writer Eli Saslow wrote an article for the Washington Post entitled “How’s Amanda? Truth, lies and an American addiction” is the narrative of a recovered addict who lives with her mother and stepfather in the suburbs of Philadelphia.

If you want to learn more about “How’s Amanda doing? Visit The Washington Post to read “A Story of Truth, Lies, and an American Addiction.’

When Will the Four Good Days Release Be Available?

Only a handful of cinemas will show Four Good Days on April 30. Just a few weeks after that, on May 21, it will be available for purchase.

Does Four Good Days stream on Netflix?

If you can wait until May 21st, you'll be able to watch Four Good Days online.

Where to watch Four Good Days

VOD outlets including Vudu, Google Play, YouTube, Apple TV, and others are still showing Four Good Days in cinemas. Once it is available on a paid streaming service, many fans will be crossing their fingers that it will be available through Netflix.

