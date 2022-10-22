What Dc Films Should You Watch to Fully Experience Black Adam?

The one question I get asked more than any other whenever a new superhero film is out is, “What do I need to know or have watched before to comprehend this one?” by my friends who aren’t as familiar with the genre as I am. It can provide a range of responses for most Marvel Cinematic Universe films,
however, for the majority of DC films, the answer is typically absolutely nothing due to their generally sporadic continuity. People are once again questioning what DC movies they need to see before watching Black Adam, a DC movie about a very unimportant character that recently opened theatres and featured other heroes and villains making their big screen debuts in front of their largest audiences ever.
I am happy to announce that Black Adam is a perfectly self-contained movie, which tells you pretty much everything you need to know about these individuals and the universe they inhabit. However, at the risk of really completely messing myself over and having you all bounce right out of this blog, HOWEVER!
There are definitely a couple of other DC movies you should check out, with one I’d very much consider a must-watch if you want to go give yourself a greater understanding of the movie and the interesting DCEU Easter eggs and themes it alludes to. The official “you might appreciate Black Adammore if you watch these DC movies/if you liked Black Adam, go watch these DC movies next” list is now available.
