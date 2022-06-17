Ghostbusters Where to Watch? How To Watch Ghostbusters Afterlife?

The beginning of a new month means a slew of new releases for Amazon Prime Video. One of the most anticipated films for the long weekend of Labor Day is Ghostbusters (really, there are two).

You may now view both of Amazon’s original films for free with your current Prime subscription. No Prime membership? For a limited time, you can see both of the Ghostbusters films for free courtesy of a 30-day free trial offer. What an incredible accomplishment!

Watch thousands of movies and TV episodes on Amazon Prime.

A few sequels are better than the original, but Ghostbusters II is still better than the 2016 version. After a rise in paranormal activity, the ghost removal industry is revived in the sequel. All the original cast members are back, reunited to deliver a fresh tale.

Both films can be streamed to your heart’s desire. I’m now going to challenge you to refrain from singing the theme tune.

How to Enjoy Ghostbusters (1984)

the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man and a zombie cab driver join Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd in this one-of-a-kind supernatural comedy classic, which also stars Harold Ramis, Ernie Hudson, and Sigourney Weaver. Other notables include Rick Moranis, Annie Potts, and William Atherton. Even while Ghostbusters isn’t available on major streaming services like Netflix or Hulu, it can be seen on DIRECTV and fuboTV for a low monthly fee.

FandangoNOW, Vudu, and Redbox are currently offering the film for $2.99, while Apple iTunes, Google Play, YouTube, Microsoft Store, DIRECTV, and AMC On Demand are all currently offering the film for $3.99. You can also get Ghostbusters for $12.99 on the same platforms.

Related: The Forever Purge Where to Watch? When Can We Expect the Forever Purge to Be Viewed Online?

You’re probably better off renting it through Amazon Prime.

Watch Ghostbusters 2 Online (1989)

Reunited for the first time in five years, the Ghostbusters must help Dana in her time of need (Weaver). As if you were bringing out all of your Halloween decorations for the hundredth time; everything is there, but you’ve already seen it all before in movies. Even so, it’s fun to see the gang again, and it’s worth noting that the spoiled brat in the opening party scene of Ghostbusters II is Jason Reitman, the son of Ghostbusters: Afterlife director/writer Ivan Reitman. “Everything you’re doing is horrible, I want you to know this,” says Peter MacNicol a famous phrase from the film.

Related: Where to Watch Better Call Saul Season 5: What Is the Netflix Release Date for Season 5 of “better Call Saul”?

Sling and fuboTV are both presently showing Ghostbusters II for free. It is available for $3.99 on Amazon, Vudu, Redbox, and FandangoNOW, and for $3.99 on Google Play, Apple iTunes, YouTube, Microsoft Store, and AMC On Demand. Ghostbusters II is also available for $12.99 on all of those platforms, as well as DIRECTV.

Similar to the first film, renting from Amazon Prime is likely the most cost-effective and convenient option.

You must answer the call in order to enjoy Ghostbusters (2016)

Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon, and Leslie Jones are some of the best comedians working today. Add to that the renowned Ghostbusters film series, director Paul Feig’s skill, and the result is a mostly entertaining reboot. There is no denying that this film isn’t exactly a masterpiece, but if you’re in the mood for some Ghostbusters nostalgia without having to watch the originals, this one is worth a second look.

On FXNOW, SlingTV, and fuboTV, you can watch Ghostbusters right now! On FandangoNOw, Amazon, Vudu, and Redbox, it costs $3.99 to rent, whereas, on Apple iTunes, Google Play, YouTube, Microsoft Store, AMC On Demand, and Flix Thing, it costs $3.99 to rent. Most of these platforms offer Ghostbusters for $12.99; Vudu charges $13.99, and Microsoft Store charges $14.99.

Related: Those Who Wish Me Dead Where to Watch? Is ‘those Who Wish Me Dead’ Still Available on Hbo Max?

This movie may be available for free in your Movies Anywhere library if you’ve signed up for an account.

How to watch Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021)

A straight sequel to the first two Ghostbusters films, Ghostbusters: Afterlife was directed by Jason Reitman, the son of original ‘busters director Ivan Reitman. In addition, while much of the original cast appear in the film, the movie’s focus is on the next generation of Ghostbusters, who are related to the original team through their parents or siblings.

This isn’t a masterpiece, but it’s a crowd-pleaser. Amazon Prime members may currently rent it for $5.99.