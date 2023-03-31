Contains Spoilers for Power Book Ii: Ghost’s Third-Season Finale. Tariq’s New Position.

What can we currently be especially eager for when Power Book II: Ghostseason 3 episode 4 breathes of air on Starz the following week?

The Land of Opportunity, as this episode’s title suggests, appears to offer a chance for Tariq and his team to increase their financial situation. What’s the issue? Well, the weapon trade isn’t exactly an industry that Michael Rainey Jr.’s character is familiar with.

Regrettably, it appears that he is expected to manage every facet of Mecca’s business, including those that don’t thrill him in the least. Tariq lacks any relevant experience! He is also currently under investigation, which is not helpful, and if he is discovered, the repercussions might be fairly serious.

For some more news when it comes to power Book II: Ghost season 3 episode 4, go ahead and check out the official synopsis below:

The Tejadas and Davis talk about how they’ll deal with Whitman. With the aid of a close family friend, Dru arranges a perilous bargain. With a lead from the R.I.C.O. team, Diana is urged to cut relations with her family.

Will Diana cut herself off from the rest of the family? Given everything she’s been through with them over the years, she might be actively thinking about that, and with good reason. That doesn’t necessarily mean, though, that she will locate a location that is completely appropriate for her. Finding a chosen family might be challenging in a world where everyone is competing for their interests.

If you are familiar with this franchise, you are aware that things will continue to spiral out of control. Our advice? Prepare yourself for a few more major surprises. In some ways, finding Lauren alive is just the beginning.

What Do You Most Want to See when It Comes to Power Book Ii: Ghost Season 3 Episode 4 Over at Starz?

What Do You Most Want to See when It Comes to Power Book Ii: Ghost Season 3 Episode 4 Over at Starz?