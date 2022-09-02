Girl in The Basement Where to Watch? Netflix Has Girl in The Basement? Availability of The 2021 Movie!

In 2017, American filmmakers Brian M. Conley and Nathan Ives released their horror movie The Basement. Mischa Barton, Jackson Davis, Cayleb Long, and Tracie Thoms are the movie’s stars. On October 7, 2017, the movie had its world premiere at Shriekfest in Los Angeles. It was released theatrically and digitally in 10 markets in the US on September 15, 2018.

What Is Girl in The Basement About?

According to the movie’s official summary, “Girl in the Basement is the horrible story of Sara (Stefanie Scott), a lively teen girl who was looking forward to her 18th birthday so she could move away from her tyrannical father, Don (Judd Nelson).”

Does Girl in the Basement have a real-life basis?

The movie is tragically based on a true tale, even if it alters names, and places, and doesn’t exactly match what actually happened.

Sara portrays Elisabeth Fritzl in the movie, an Austrian child who was held captive by her father Josef in the home’s cellar. She spent 24 years there, giving birth to seven children while being regularly raped and mistreated.

In 2008, she was found and released. Josef Fritzl entered a plea of guilty in 2009 to the allegations of raping Elisabeth, false imprisonment, and manslaughter by the neglect of his grandchild. He continues to be imprisoned after receiving a life sentence.

Cast

As Kelly Owen, Mischa Barton

As Bill Anderson, Jackson Davis

As Craig Owen, Cayleb Long

Tracy Thoms as Lauren

Bianca is played by Bailey Anne Borders

Kareem J. Grimes portrays Andre.

Amanda Kincaid as Reporter Sarah Nicklin

starring Maria Volk as Allison Perry

as Carlee, Jessica Sonneborn

mia by Christa Conley

How to Watch Girl in The Basement

You can watch Girl in the Basement online by renting or buying it from Amazon Instant Video or Vudu.

Can I watch Girl in the Basement in the UK?

Girl in the Basement, which debuted on the Lifetime Network in the US in 2021, can currently be rented and bought there via Amazon Prime Video.

However, nowhere in the UK offers the movie for purchase, rental, or streaming right now. We’ll update this page if it does become accessible somewhere.

Is Girl in the Basement available on Netflix to stream?

I’m sorry to be the one to break the bad news, but Girl in the Basement isn’t on Netflix.

Is the Year 2021 Girl in The Basement on Netflix? Places to Watch

Girl in the Basement is not a Netflix streaming title. The movie can now be purchased on Amazon Prime Video after having its original release on Lifetime on February 27, 2021. Both regular definition and high definition versions are only $3.99.

However, Girl in the Basement is also accessible via streaming thanks to DIRECTV. If you’re not already a customer, visit the website and register there if you want to sign up for a package. Depending on your viewing choices, there are several different packages available. However, Amazon is the simplest choice if all you want to do is watch the movie for a cheap fee.