Given Anime Where to Watch? Manga Series Is Available to Stream on Crunchyroll!

Given lovers are in for a treat because the most recent volume of the well-liked manga series is now accessible to view. The Given anime movie has been in the works for some time, and Crunchyroll has been teasing its release for months. At last, the new movie has begun airing in various nations and regions throughout the world. Your hump day is going well now!

You’ve found the appropriate page if you have inquiries about the manga series or the movie Given. Where can I view Given the anime movie? Where can I watch Given The Movie online? Here is all the information you need to watch the Given movie online.

Plot

Given can be separated into two main plot arcs. The band’s creation and the buildup to their debut live performance are covered in the first arc, which is mostly concerned with Ritsuka and Mafuyu’s relationship. The band is followed in the second story arc as they get ready for their first music festival; this arc mostly focuses on the romance between Akihiko and Haruki. The manga is now working on a third arc focusing on the connection between Hiiragi and Shizusumi after these first two arcs.

Characters

primary figures

Ritsuka Uenoyama (Ritsuka Uenoyama)

Voiced by: Yuma Uchida (audio drama), Makoto Furukawa (anime)

Lead guitarist for the group and a 16-year-old high school student. He’s been playing the guitar since he was a young kid, and he’s very skilled at it. He is kind-hearted but may be a bit stoic and aggressive in his interactions with others, and he lacks experience when it comes to topics of romance and love. As the series begins, he has lost interest in playing the guitar, but as he gets to know Mafuyu better, his joy for music returns.

Mafuyu Sat (also known as Sat Mafuyu)

Sma Sait and Shgo Yano (audio drama) provided the voices (anime)

The band’s lead guitarist and vocalist is a 16-year-old high school student. Mafuyu is a naturally talented musician and vocalist who swiftly develops his guitar playing, singing, and songwriting skills despite his lack of experience and formal training. He buries his feelings when his boyfriend Yki commits himself, which makes him appear meek and distant, but when he performs, he becomes passionately expressive. He has a Pomeranian named Kedama who is nine months old.

Voice actors for Haruki Nakayama (, Nakayama Haruki) include Masatomo Nakazawa for anime and Yasuaki Takumi for audio dramas.

the band’s bassist and bandleader, a 22-year-old graduate student. He has a cheerful demeanor and frequently serves as the band’s middleman due to his age. He has been crushing on Akihiko for a while, and they eventually start dating.

What Is the Themed Movie Anima?

Given The Movie is a follow-up to the acclaimed Given television series. It centers on high school student Ritsuka Uenoyama as he creates the band “Given” with friends Haruki Nakayama, Akihiko Kaji, and new vocalist Mafuyu Sato. Ritsuka starts dating Mafuyu as the band starts to succeed, but things get difficult as other band members get involved in various love triangles. Ritsuka discovers that he has feelings for Mafuyu as the band starts to succeed.

When Will the Given Movie Be Released?

On February 2 at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT, The Given made its world premiere in a number of regions, including North America, Central America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

Where Can I View This Movie Anima?

On Crunchyroll, a well-known anime streaming platform, viewers may watch Given The Movie. Along with the series, The Given, which has 11 episodes, is streaming on Crunchyroll.

Where to Watch Given Movie Online

An active Crunchyroll subscription is required for anime fans to see the movie The Given. The company’s plans range from the $7.99/month Fan plan (single-stream streaming) to the $9.99/month Mega Fan plan (four concurrent streams with offline viewing) and the $14.99/month Ultimate Fan Plan (the above perks plus Crunchyroll swag and store discounts). If you’re not ready to commit, Crunchyroll is presently providing new customers with a cost-free 14-day trial. Visit the Crunchyroll website for more details.