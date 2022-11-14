How to Unlock the Nornir Chest on Alberich Island in God of War Ragnarok

In God of War: Ragnarok, the majority of chests merely only a small amount of leverage or a single blow to reveal their contents. The only way to unlock some chests, though, is by resolving a straightforward riddle. These chests are locked by antiquated magic (and video game logic). Well, the term “simple” is a relative one in some situations.

Most of the islands that players uncover in Svartalfheim, if they take their time and look around, will relate to the Favor dubbed “In Service of Asgard.” Alberich Island, which is the northernmost island, does not. Since most of the challenges on this island need equipment you don’t yet possess, you can’t actually do much on it until later in the game. On the other hand, the island’s Nornir chest is open for looting. Three runes are used to lock the chest, but you don’t need any special tools to locate them. The Alberich Island riddle, however, cannot be approached the same way as earlier Nornir boxes.

Nornir chests have three different types of rune locks up until this point in God of War: Ragnarok. These include destroying three rune-holding statues, striking three turbines to change their rune patterns, and lighting three braziers resting on runes. You might notice rune-adorned hanging bells if you take the time to explore around Alberich Island. It goes without saying that you must use a well-aimed Leviathan Axe toss to smack these Norse gongs, but that is only half the task. Additionally, you must locate all three gongs and strike them before a concealed deadline. If you take too long, you’ll have to start the process over.

As previously mentioned, Alberich Island and all Nornir chests in God of War: Ragnarok entail scavenger hunts that must be completed within spitting distance of the treasure. If you’re looking at the container, you can see the first rune bell, which is perched on a rock protrusion slightly above the chest.

The second gong should be hanging from a crane directly behind you, to the left of a raised wooden platform. The Leviathan Axe can’t get through a barrier that is blocking the bell, though. You need to fire a Sonic Arrow at the green, glowing portion of the crane in order to truly hit the bell. The ensuing collision will shatter the wood and descend the bell far enough to hit if your aim is accurate. To the right of the wooden platform, the third and final bell is concealed behind yet another unbreakable fence.

You must strike the rotating wooden target immediately to the left of the barrier obstructing the bell in order to slam this rune-embossed chime. To raise the bell, toss the Leviathan Axe at the white plank. The target should ideally be hit until the bell can no longer raise, at which point you should axe it. You will need to re-throw the Leviathan axe at the target in order to ring the bell if your timing or aim are incorrect.

You should ring the bells in the following sequence since the Alberich Island Nornir chest is timed: The one attached to the rotating target comes first, then the one on the crane (after it has been lowered), and last but not least, the one above the chest. You won’t have to be concerned about losing time by missing the spinning target or its related bell because the countdown doesn’t start until after you hit a bell. The Nornir chest will become accessible once all three gongs have been struck, and you can open it to retrieve the Horn of Blood Mead that is inside. You may finally have enough to raise Kratos’ rage metre depending on how many you have collected since leaving Alberich Island.

Players who are in a hurry must bang gongs in other Nornir chest locations outside Alberich Island. With the knowledge you’ve gained on Alberich Island (and this guide), you should uncover these bell-centric Nornir chests more easily when you explore the realms of God of War: Ragnarok.