God of War Ragnarok: Where to Find Each Runic Attack

God of War, a 2018 title from Santa Monica Studio, marks a departure in how the franchise approaches tools and magic. The soft reboot’s precedent is carried on by God of War Ragnarok.

Players can gather objects called Runic Attacks in God of War and God of War Ragnarok and then slot them into weapons. Each rune grants Kratos access to a potent elemental skill that has the capacity to influence the battlefield, stun adversaries, and deliver significant damage.

Even though runic attacks don’t require mana to operate, their long cooldowns serve to counteract their capacity to alter the course of a battle. Additionally, before using these attacks, players must find them. The biggest catch of them all is that.

Runic Attacks in God of War Ragnarok are trapped behind enormous difficulties, just like in God of War. Some of these skills are guarded by formidable bosses, while others are tucked away in off-the-beaten-path chests.

Before you can plunder these chests, you occasionally need to return to a location with some new tools. You need a keen eye and an even keener intellect to master every Runic Attack in the game. You might also simply read this manual.

God of War Ragnarok: Where to Find Every Leviathan Axe Runic Attack

Light Runic Attacks

: This runic attack is located in a legendary chest in Althjof s Rig. While facing away from the front of the mining rig, destroy two barrels on your left with Atreus Sonic Arrows. Make your way over to the platforms they blocked, kick the chain down, and slide down to the platform with the wheel. Use the wheel to move the hanging anchor swing point up to its highest position, go back up to the chain, and swing across. Make sure to burst through the wall on the far end. Walk to the end of the new area, and open the chest to obtain the runic attack Wrath of the Frost Ancient: This runic attack is located in a legendary chest in The Southern Wilds. From the area s entrance, head past an archway made of roots (you might see one of Odin s ravens through it if you haven t killed the creature already). Make a left when you reach a fork in the road, and keep going until you find a narrow passway. Squeeze through, then follow the winding path into some ruins. Fend off a few attacking monsters, and then head to your left. A crawlspace will be hidden next to the roots, and the treasure chest with the runic attack waits on the other side.

: This runic attack is located in a legendary chest in The Burrows. Make your way through the area to a large room with anchor points Kratos can swing to with his Blades of Chaos. At the far end is an exit archway filled with softly glowing light. Climb up to this exit but before going any further, turn around. On your left, look down and to your left to see a surface you can bounce the Leviathan Axe off of. Throw the weapon, and it will ricochet into some nasty growth. Once the gunk is gone, climb up to and past where it was, and swing over to a platform. The treasure chests you re looking for is right there. Winter s Bite: You obtain this runic attack by defeating The Huntress in Surviving Fimbulwinter. Just continue following the story campaign, and you can t miss it.

Heavy Runic Attacks

: This runic attack is located in a legendary chest in Freyr s Camp. From the cliff overlooking a big blue ornamental ring hanging from a bunch of vines, head down the path leading to the right. Jump down onto some ground on your left, and from there, back up another wall on your right. Swing across a hanging anchor point immediately to your right, and follow the path into a crawlspace. Once on the other side, head into the building across from the crawlspace s exit. Jump up to some ruins, then down onto some more ground, and walk down the path immediately to your left (you have to make a U-turn to see it, so it might be on your right when you do). Climb up even more ruins, you will see a zipline. Ignore it. Instead, turn left and jump across to a wooden structure. Climb over to your right, and you will see the treasure chest you re looking for. Fog of Fimbulwinter: This runic attack is located in a legendary chest in the Myrkyr Tunnels. After climbing down into the tunnel, keep walking until you can make a right, followed by a left and then another left. At the end of this path, you will find an impenetrable overgrowth next to a red barrel. Connect the two with Atreus Sigil Arrows and use the Blades of Chaos Blazing Surge to blow them up. The chest with this runic attack is right behind where the overgrowth used to be

God of War Ragnarok: Where to Find Every Blades of Chaos Runic Attack

Light Runic Attacks

: This runic attack is in a legendary chest in The Abandoned Village. From the central village area with all the Nokken, leave through the elevated building and hop across the stuck Draupnir Spear. Swing across to hanging planks using the Blades of Chaos, and you will find an area with a movable crane. Toss your axe at the crane so you can swing across to a broken bridge on your right, then keep going straight and past abandoned buildings. Follow the path into one of them, then head straight through an archway across from it. Turn right, and follow the patch until you reach another crane. You won t be able to move this one until you drop into the pit below, head under some ruins, and pull down a pillar with the Blades of Chaos. Once that is out of the way. You are free to climb back up and move the crane so you can jump the pit. Follow the path on the other side, move the crane to make one more leap, and the treasure chest is yours for the taking. Flames of Anguish: You obtain this runic attack by defeating the Dreki in The Quest for Tyr. A powerful enemy for a powerful reward.

Heavy Runic Attacks

: This runic attack is located in a legendary chest in Helheim. After seeing Garm, fight off attacking monsters. Then, take the path to your right and look up at a nearby wall. Throw the Draupnir Spear into it, then head back and use the spear to leap across. The chest with the runic attack should be on the new platform. Atlas Eruption: This runic attack is in a legendary chest in The Forge. Open the heavy doors that lead to The Forge (the ones next to the runes about the location), and follow the path to your right. Keep going right, and after you pass under a bridge, pass under the scaffolding to your right so that you make a U-turn. Climb up the path, and freeze the geyser to lower an elevator in the scaffolding. Travel up the elevator and head left across another bridge. Climb up one more cliff and take one more right to find the chest with this runic attack.

God of War Ragnarok: Where to Find Every Draupnir Spear Runic Attack

Light Runic Attacks

: This runic attack is in a Legendary Chest in The Jungle. While wandering the area, you will see a dragon (or wyvern) pluck a stag for a quick snack. Take the boat next to that scene and start rowing. Head left, but take a sharp right turn after passing a rock in the middle of the water. Park the boat on the shore there and fend off attacking monsters. Once that is done, from the shore, head to your left. Walk up some stairs, make a right, and jump up to a stone platform it should have a small chest on it. When up there, head to your right, jump down, and then turn left. Jump across a chasm with some well-placed swings of the Blades of Chaos, and then climb up to a platform. You should see the chest in the distance, blocked by an impenetrable growth. To clear the way, use a chain reaction with Sigil Arrows and Blazing Surge. Jump across to the platform once it is clear of the obstacle, and the chest is yours. Huldra Charge: You obtain this runic attack by completing Forging Destiny. Just return to Sindri s House, and you will acquire this ability.

Heavy Runic Attacks