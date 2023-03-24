Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 Episode 11: Is Addison Dead?

We find it difficult to imagine that Kate Walsh’s character would be developed in this way after being such an iconic element of this series (and the franchise as a whole) for so many years. Yet based on how the show ends, it’s obvious that the creators want us to be concerned.

In the waning moments, Addison and a pregnant woman were struck by a car on the street. Fortunately, they were in a location where they could receive urgent medical attention, but that does not imply they are fine.

It is obvious that the situation with Addison is supposed to leave the reader hanging about what will happen next. Even though we were aware that a big two incident that would put the hospital on lockdown was imminent as of the hour, we still didn’t anticipate this kind of cliffhanger.

Even still, we find it difficult to believe that the writers of this program would genuinely want to murder Addison, though it could just be our own sense of denial at work. We simply hope that the character will survive and that the producers will ask Walsh to return for some more incredible moments in the future.

When Will We Learn About Addison S Fate?

Since there isn’t really a good reason for the producers to wait so long to address this, we honestly don’t think they will. The teaser for what’s coming up gives us the impression that the situation might be a little touch-and-go for a little time, despite the fact that we usually assume we’ll get answers next week.

Now, let’s all cross our fingers and hope for the best since why else would the authors want to break our hearts?

What Did You Think About the Events of Grey S Anatomy Season 19 Episode 11, and Do You Think that Addison Is Dead?

