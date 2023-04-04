“Half Measures,” the 19th Episode of Season 6 of “The Good Doctor,” Is Shown in This Sneak Peek.

Want to know more right away? The Good Doctor season 6 episode 19 will air on ABC next week. In any case, let’s start with the knowledge that the Freddie Highmore series will return to the network in seven days, even though the network staff isn’t saying a whole lot about it now.

That is probably because some of the stories being shared here are fairly classified. Remember that going into today, there were a lot of concerns regarding Richard Schiff’s portrayal of Dr. Glassman and whether or not he would survive.

The one thing about this that ABC did confirm in advance is the name of the show, Half Measures. Does anyone else see that and immediately think of Mike Ehrmantraut and Breaking Bad?

There are only a few episodes left in this season, and on paper, it does seem like the primary plot’s direction is rather obvious. Why wouldn’t the writers now want to prepare Shaun and Lea for a significant event? Is their baby’s health going to be fine? We’re keeping a close eye on this important development and crossing our fingers.

As for Beyond That

There are still many unanswered uncertainties, the most important of which is whether or not season 7 will be renewed. Given how influential The Good Doctor is all around the world, it makes the perfect reason that we would receive more. Yes, the live ratings have been steadily declining over the years, but aren’t the bulk of network shows affected by this as well? (The response is here.)

Together with the flagship, The Good Lawyer is another topic about which we are eager to hear more information.

The backdoor pilot for the spin-off was really good, and we have high hopes for the future. However, being optimistic does not always imply that wonderful things will happen.