Happiness Continues! The Jonas Brothers Over the Years: Photos.

Brothers in arms! Fans may thank their parents, Paul and Denise Jonas, for creating such adored stars as well. Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Nick Jonas were fortunate enough to have built-in bandmates growing up.

The Jonas Brothers, who were born and raised in New Jersey (together with their younger brother Frankie Jonas, a.k.a. The Bonus Jonas), rose to fame in the early 2000s after releasing their debut single, Please Be Mine.

The band quickly released a number of albums, including 2006’s It’s About Time and 2007’s self-titled Jonas Brothers, after touring with a variety of bands and musicians, including Kelly Clarkson, Aly & AJ, and The Cheetah Girls.

The brothers’ careers soared after they landed parts in the 2008 Disney Channel Original Movie Camp Rock. They received a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist the same year and took up the American Music Award for Breakthrough Artist.

The Jonas Brothers made the decision to work on independent projects apart from one another in 2010. Although they reunited two years later, they formally disbanded in October 2013, with a band representative informing Us Weekly that there had been a significant schism inside the group.

Later, Nick said during a Carpool Karaoke performance with his brothers in March 2019 that he was primarily to fault for the breakup.

Kevin told us that he still played music with his siblings for fun even if their group wasn’t formally together for the following few years.

The elder brother remarked in May 2018: “It’s not like we’re trying to do something exceptional; it’s simply that we’re hanging out and music is a part of who we are.” It always takes place.

Us announced the group’s return in February 2019 following a six-year hiatus one year later. Three months later, they released Happiness Begins, their fifth studio album.

The love lives of Kevin, Joe, and Nick have been successful in addition to their artistic achievements. The three brothers are each wed to a different woman: Sophie Turner, Danielle Jonas(n e Deleasa), and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

All three of the brothers have also started having daughters. Alena and Valentina were born to Kevin and Danielle in 2014 and 2016, respectively. Willa was born to Joe and Sophie in 2020, and Maltivia was welcomed into the world via surrogate in January 2022 by Nick and Priyanka.