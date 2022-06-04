Hayley Erbert Engaged: After Seven Years of Dating Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert Got Engaged!

Hayley Erbert is a well-known model and dancer in the United States. The 10th season of FOX’s ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ in 2013 is where she made it to the Top 3 Females. On August 27, 2013, she was voted out of the competition.

Hayley Erbert’s Early Life

On October 11th, 1994, Hayley Erbert was given birth to her first child. Her hometown is Topeka, Kansas, in the United States. Her nationality is American, and she is white. Her parents, Debbie Swartz (mother) and Jerry Erbert welcomed her into the world when she was a baby (father). Jim Swartz, her stepfather, is also a family member.

A Libra by birth, she professes faith in Jesus Christ according to her zodiac sign. She has a brother as well as a sister. She loved to dance and had been doing so since she was three years old. For her to become a dancer and model, her parents gave her the full support they could give. For high school, she attended Washburn Rural High School, where she began learning to dance. The year 2019 marks her 25th birthday.

Hayley Erbert’s Professional Career

At the age of three, Hayley Erbert began training as a gymnast and a dancer at the same time.

A model, she won second place in Miss Teen USA for the state of Kansas. She got her start in the dance world as a participant on FOX’s So You Think You Can Dance in 2013, where she placed in the Top 3. When she competed in season 10, she was merely a high school student. Topeka was cheering her on as she performed with All-Stars including Dmitry Chaplin, Joshua Allen, and Twitch.

Even though she didn’t win, Erbert was able to explore other avenues thanks to the competition. At the age of 18, she received a flurry of job offers and dancing engagements that eventually led her to California.

Later, she was invited to join the cast of “Dancing with the Stars,” where she has performed since season 21 as a member of the dance team.

During the summers of 2014 and 2015, she joined Julianne and Derek Hough on their ‘Move Live On Tour’ tour, which featured other well-known DWTS contestants. Both the 60th anniversary Disneyland TV special and the 2015 Billboard Music Awards gave her more stage time. Her other notable appearances include Dancing with the Stars: Juniors and Nia Sioux: Star in Your Own Life, as well as appearances on Good Morning America and ABC’s Dancing with the Stars: Juniors (2018).

Hayley Robert engaged?

Celebrity DWTS judge Derek Hough got engaged to his long-term girlfriend Hayley Erbert.

Hayley Erbert and Derek Hough have a wedding date set! DWTS judge and long-term girlfriend confirmed their engagement on Thursday via Instagram. That picture, which showed Hough lifting his new fiancée in the air, included the message, “It’s only the beginning…the beginning of forever.” “Congratulations!!!!!! Sasha Farber tweeted, “About time guy!!!!” Lindsay Arnold added, “OH MY GOSH ” My heart is full of joy for you both! Hayley Erbert and Derek Hugh are my absolute favorite people.

Jennifer Dewan, star of “Step Up,” added, “Awwwwww yeah congratulations!!!!!!” to the congratulatory message. Klum, who is a well-known model, said, “finally… the most beautiful couple ever.” People spoke with Hough’s co-proposer, Simply Troy Lifestyle + Events’ Troy Williams, who confirmed that the proposal took place on Monday. “Derek surprised her and dragged her away from the house for the day. ” “He wants their house to be completely redone,” he revealed.

This is their safe haven, where they rekindled their romance after witnessing some of history’s most momentous occasions. According to him, after she agreed to marry him it was “such a special, lovely moment and just so them,” and “just everything.” A lot of speculation has been going on for a long time now about whether Hough and Erbert will get engaged now that they’ve started to speak up about their relationship. It was stressful for the couple, who began dating in 2015, to keep their relationship a secret, they said. “It’s just so exhausting,” he said.

As liberating as it was to just acknowledge that “This is our relationship,” it was also liberating. Really cool. ‘It is what it is and it is wonderful,'” Hough said to Entertainment Tonight in October 2020. “I suppose I’ve become virtually conditioned to believe that I have to keep everything hidden. Although my true thoughts were simply, ‘You know what? “There’s a liberation in just being open about it,'” he said. In some ways, it’s brought us closer together, and we’ve had a lot of fun with it.

” It’s just a pleasant feeling. “It’s quite light,” he says. One of the most important aspects of getting engaged is getting to know your partner before you drop down on one knee. Even before they got engaged, Hough and Erbert shared their desire to start a family with their fans. It’s possible Erbert will give birth to one child before she’s ready to start a family, she added. Hough agreed, stating, “I want children, [but] I don’t know how many there should be. ” This is going to be a test to see if I’m up for it after the first go-round. When I grow up, I’d like to get married once in my life.

The person I love sincerely deserves to be with me,” Hough remarked at the time. “I’d like to get to know that person. It’s something that, if anything, I don’t feel like should be done hastily.”

A series of films broadcast to their joint YouTube account by Hough and Erbert has since allowed the world to see their love story unfold off the dance floor.